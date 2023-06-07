Mario Delgado, national president of Morenahighlighted the significant growth of the movement after the victory in the State of Mexico, noting that they now govern in 23 entities from 2018 to 2023. This achievement represents an outstanding boost for Morena in the face of the 2024 electoral processes.

Delgado emphasized the importance of the election in the State of Mexico, stating that the result is the fruit of an effort that dates back six years, when Delfina Gómez was a candidate for Morena in an election that ended with a questionable result. For the movement, winning in the State of Mexico before 2024 is of great relevance.

The party leader highlighted that Morena triumphed in 95 of the 125 municipalities of the State of Mexico, including cities such as Ecatepec, Nezahualcóyotl, Valle de Chalco, Tultitlán, Ixtapaluca and Cuautitlán Izcalli, even reaching Atlacomulcowhich, according to his words, must have caused annoyance among the PRI members and “dinosaurs”, who are now buried in Atlacomulco.

“The growth of our movement continues; we are reaching out locally to govern 91 million Mexicans, which represents 70% of the population. We started from scratch in 2018 and now we have 91 million Mexicans governed under the principles of our movement. Obviously, we are very happy and we feel very motivated for 2024”, highlighted Delgado.

In addition, he expressed his gratitude to the citizens who supported the campaign of the next governor and highlighted the wide coverage in the more than 20,000 polling stations installed in the state.

“I want to thank all the people who supported us, teacher Delfina Gómez for her discipline, enthusiasm and inspiration that she gave to the people in the State of Mexico, which is reflected in this result. Without a doubt, it is an outstanding boost” , he pointed.