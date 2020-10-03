new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that his government worked to break the inertia of the system to bring science to the core of its efforts towards social and economic changes. At the same time, he also called on migrant academics and scientists of Indian origin to join the “Self-reliant India” campaign.

He said these things in his address after inaugurating the Global Indian Scientist (Vaibhav) summit on Gandhi Jayanti through video conference. On this occasion, he said that his government has taken many steps to promote science, research and innovation in various fields including agriculture.

Stressing the need to expand the rich history of science in India, he said that with the help of science in the last centuries, many historical questions have also been resolved.

Everyone should be supported to make the campaign self-sufficient

Talking about incorporating the spirit of global welfare in the call for self-reliant India campaign, Modi said, “Science is at the core of our efforts towards social and economic change. We have broken the inertia of the system. “I invite all of you and seek support to realize the dream of self-reliance.”

Giving detailed information about the steps taken by the Central Government to promote science, research and innovation, he said, “Recently India has approved far-reaching reforms in the space sector. These reforms provide opportunities to the industry as well as the academic community.

Several important steps were taken to promote research

Describing science as an important part of social and economic change efforts, PM Modi said that his government wants to provide first class scientific research to farmers for good production. He said that the Government of India has taken many important steps to promote science, research and research.

The Prime Minister said, “To help our farmers, we want scientific research at the top level. Our agricultural research scientists have worked very hard to increase the production of pulses. We are able to import pulses in very small quantities. Our food production has reached a record high. ”He said that in 2014, four new vaccines were added to the country’s vaccination program, one of which was related to the Rota virus which was developed in the country. He said that the government has encouraged indigenous vaccine production.

The Prime Minister said that the government recently approved the commercial production of the pneumococcal vaccine developed in the country. He said that due to these vaccines and nutrition mission, the desired level of health and nutrition of children has been attained.

PM Modi said that this conference brought well-known people from India and other countries of the world on one platform and it is truly an excellent confluence of people from all over the world. He said, “All of you have given many good suggestions to improve research in India. I hope that this conference will prove very useful.

Know about this conference

This conference is a global summit of foreign and local Indian researchers and academics and is being held from October 2 to October 31, 2020.

The summit aims to be a platform for veterans of Indian origin in educational institutions and R&D organizations around the world to discuss a collaborative mechanism to strengthen the academic and science and technology base in India for global development. Have to bring on

It consists of a series of dialogue sessions between foreign experts and Indian counterparts through webinars, video conferences, etc., to be held at a range of one month. More than 3000 expatriate academics and scientists of Indian origin from 55 countries and more than 10,000 local academics and scientists are participating in the summit.

The summit, which runs throughout the month of October, is being organized by about 200 educational institutes and science and technology departments under the leadership of the Chief Scientific Advisor to the Government of India. During the summit, more than 1500 negotiators from 40 countries, 200 leading Indian research and development and academic institutions, will discuss 18 different fields and 80 topics in more than 200 discussion sessions. The summit will conclude on 31 October 2020 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

