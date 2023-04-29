Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

Green politician Katharina Schulze.

Like her husband Danyal Bayaz in Baden-Württemberg, Katharina Schulze sits for the Greens in the state parliament in Bavaria. In an interview, she talks about the balancing act between politics and family.

Munich – It is an unusual interview. We meet Katharina Schulze (Greens) and her son in front of the state parliament in Munich. He will be two years old in a few weeks – and now he wants to go to a playground! His father is Danyal Bayaz, Green Finance Minister of Baden-Württemberg. Mama is running as a top candidate for the state elections in Bavaria. A family between daycare and top politics in two federal states – how does that work? A conversation in the sandbox.

Ms. Schulze, how much did you sleep last night?

Few. But that wasn’t so much the child. I had a panel discussion on energy security in the evening and went to bed far too late. In the second half of the night the little one woke up a few times.

Politics never rests, appointments almost every evening. How do you reconcile all this?

With a mega-good organization, as probably all parents know it. Every cog must mesh with the other – and if just one wobbles, everything collapses. Precisely because we have a special situation in the family. We plan all appointments very, very well in advance. Actually, we’ve already planned through to the election date.

Who is helping you?

The kindergarden! And the grandparents. It wouldn’t work without them.

This is likely to be the case almost every day during the election campaign.

One thing is clear: this time the election campaign is going differently than in 2018. The tours are planned differently so that the little one can come along too. On my big tour in the summer, Danyal will have more time because there is a parliamentary summer break in Baden-Württemberg.

Stuttgart isn’t just around the corner. . .

. . . but Berlin would be further (laughs). He has enough time on the weekends.

Unfortunately, this Bavaria is very, very big. Just going to Aschaffenburg is difficult.

When I was pregnant, people said to me, “This is going to be awful. Can you remain group leader at all?” I was irritated because I never had that thought and I doubt a man would have been asked that.

Did the rude awakening come?

No. You have to free yourself from the limitations that you have in your head or that others tell you. You have to see what works for you as a family. This also changes depending on the phase in which the child is.

What if the little one is sick?

Then we improvise – like every family. For example, everything was planned for our parliamentary group retreat: the little one and grandma were to come with us for three days. Then he got sick, but it was clear that I couldn’t cancel the exam. So Danyal came and took care of it.

Toni Hofreiter made headlines because he headed the Bundestag committee with a child on his lap. Do you know that?

Clear. MPs don’t have parental leave, so I started again after eight weeks. In the first year I had him with me very often. He was even on the parliamentary control panel – the only one without a security check (laughs).

Equality is a big issue for Greens. It doesn’t sound the same to you now.

No, we certainly won’t arrive at a fifty-fifty distribution. I do more care work. I know that, Danyal knows that. But that is also due to the spatial circumstances with two places of residence.

Are you often in Stuttgart?

We were just back there for a few days. But I don’t usually commute on weekends. The family seat is Munich.

One of Horst Seehofer’s daughters said about his time in Berlin: During the week he called once or twice.

But that was also a different time. With landline! The possibilities of modern communication make many things easier. The little one can facetime. We do that in the morning and in the evening. Danyal misses the little one too.

Families have changed too: you wouldn’t accept being responsible for bringing up your own children?

My husband wouldn’t want that either. We both wanted to be that kid and be good parents. We manage that well, but of course there are also difficult moments. Sometimes you fall into bed in the evening sweating and you’re glad when you can close your eyes. But so do other parents.

How much unsolicited advice do you get?

Some. My teaching is: break away from how others judge you.

What are you hearing?

One evening I was on my way to Berlin by train when a woman wrote to me on Instagram: “The poor boy will definitely have mental problems because his mother is never there.” That annoyed me. And then I got angry because I was angry.

Why?

On the one hand, because hardly any man on a business trip would get such a message. Secondly, I also found it disrespectful to Danyal because he might as well put the little one to bed. One must free oneself from such accusations. It has to fit for us as a family, everything else doesn’t matter.

They are very open about the subject.

I have learned that the private is political. I get messages from women thanking me. Because they see that it is possible and accepted for a mother to have a full-time job.

How far are we with equality? Here at the playground there are mainly mothers with children.

You just have to look at the numbers. Many men only take two months of parental leave – if at all. On the one hand, this is due to the structures: women still earn less than men for the same work, the splitting of spouses cements role models in the labor market. We have to go there. And the care facilities need to be better equipped. We need more teachers who are better paid. But we also need a social change, especially men who insist on time for the family at the employer.

This puts us right in the middle of the political debate.

Absolutely. I think all parents know that. I expect that we will change course when there is an education shortage in daycare centers and schools. If we don’t get that right in the next five years, we’re headed for disaster. Women must be able to work the way they want to! Incidentally, given the shortage of skilled workers, it would be economic madness if we didn’t leverage the potential. Not to mention poverty in old age for women.

You get emotional.

Passionately emotional. Family policies are often dismissed as “soft” policies. It is tough economic and social policy. But I’ve never heard anything from Markus Söder.

Interview: Mike Schier