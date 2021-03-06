The Erca seed drill factory, which is based in Armstrong (in the southern Santa Fe cluster), is exploring its development possibilities at the helm of Marcela Silvi, general manager and daughter of the founder. She has known the business from a very young age and is convinced that integrating different visions and perspectives is key to making good decisions in the company.

– How did you get involved in the agricultural machinery business?

The reality is that I was born in that field. My father founded the company in 1973 and I was born in 1979. That is to say that from a very young age I had contact with that whole world, whom I learned to love, respect and later prepare and improve myself professionally to give the company the best of me, in every way.

Erca is not just four letters, it is a whole story that contains all the vicissitudes of the lives of the human beings who founded it and that we are carrying it forward, with more or less stumbles, but always with passion so that it develops together with everyone your clients, assets and potentials. Erca’s actions go beyond its doors, and we work so that the entire value chain, new products and new designs grows together with us. The main objective of the company is to cover as much as possible the needs of the people within our field, fundamentally and to collaborate with society in general. For all this we are a team and we are sure of it!

– How did you get to the general management of Erca?

At the age of 29 this captivating challenge arrived, after a transition process that lasted a few years. At that time I believed that the fact of being a company inserted in a very masculine category could make it difficult to crystallize my projects and manage resources, due to the fact that I am a woman and very young. But it was not like that, everything flowed quite well with the logical drawbacks of the function itself.

On the other hand, I had to organize my time very well since I had two small children who required my attention, like my house and things in my personal life. Putting it all together and organizing it took a while until I was able to sync it up quite well.

– Do you think that the insertion of women is optimal in rural and industrial areas?

For many years, women have played different roles and functions in these areas and perhaps now they are becoming more visible and this also contributes to breaking the paradigm that “the field is a man’s thing”. Increasingly, we see that places are occupied according to people’s competencies such as attitude, aptitude, preparation, commitment, capacity, among other things and not their gender. This is what is taken into account when evaluating the ability to carry out this function successfully, whatever the field in which it is located.

– How do you evaluate the work of women in Erca?

Since the world is such, human beings, without distinction of gender, are inserted in the workplace. For some time now, women have been able to compete for managerial positions, which was much more difficult before. Another point to keep in mind is that family tasks are more shared and this also facilitates these changes. In Erca, for example, we are oriented to a very strong objective, which is that, both women and men and vice versa, can cover all the spaces they need to have a better quality of life, enjoying a little of all times, both family and labor.

At Erca, we see it this way: in the face of a new job vacancy, employment is open to all motivated people who have the skills adjusted to the needs of the position and the team. We firmly believe and with great conviction that the gaze of both sexes and different thoughts always favor decision-making and the empowered achievement of the objectives sought.