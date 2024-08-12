Mexico City.- Virtual president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum said she believes the version of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, who denied ties with Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, after the boss announced that he would meet with the Morena member and the sons of “El Chapo.”

In a press conference, he recalled that Rocha Moya clarified the issue at an event in Culiacán on Saturday, during the inauguration of an IMSS-Bienestar hospital together with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The future President suggested that it was no coincidence that the letter was released in which “El Mayo” details his alleged kidnapping for attending a meeting with Joaquín Guzmán and Héctor Melesio Cuén and where he was also told that the governor of Sinaloa would be there.

“Well, the governor of Sinaloa already explained it, the day we were in Culiacán with the president, which I agree with, I heard part of the morning press conference today, what a coincidence that a statement came out just the day we were going to Culiacán.

“And Governor Rubén Rocha Moya clearly explained that he had no knowledge, that in fact he was out of the state and we believe the governor who has been a colleague for a long time, has enormous popular support in Sinaloa, the people love him very much.

“He gave his explanation directly and we will continue to support Sinaloa,” he responded.

At the event with the president, Rocha Moya said that if Zambada García was told that the governor would go to mediate in a political problem with Melesio Cuén, he was lied to so that he would fall into a trap.

According to the version of the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, he arrived at the invitation of the son of “El Chapo” to a ranch on the outskirts of Culiacán on July 25. But he was ambushed by men in military uniform and taken on a private plane to the United States, where he was arrested and is under trial.