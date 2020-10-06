New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, October 3, 2020 (DAVID ROWLAND / AAP)

No local contamination for 12 days, and only one case came from outside (a traveler from England and immediately placed in quarantine). The Covid-19 epidemic is officially under control in New Zealand.

This is the second time that the country has gotten rid of Covid-19. Already last spring, the archipelago had overcome the first wave in a few months. Good news shared Monday, October 5 by the Prime Minister during a press conference. “I know that the efforts in the face of this second wave were difficult for many of us, said Jacinda Ardern. Despite that we did the right thing, twice we followed our plan and twice we beat the virus. “

#coronavirus In New Zealand, restrictions will be lifted at midnight Wednesday in Auckland. https://t.co/749ei597Pl pic.twitter.com/MrPcz6YUza – NC The 1st (@ ncla1ere) October 6, 2020

The solution: radical containment, at the same time very fast, very broad and very strict. From March, schools closed, as did non-essential businesses and businesses. Not to mention the calls to stay at home or the wearing of a compulsory mask. Result: from the beginning of May to the beginning of August, for 102 days very precisely, the archipelago of the South Pacific recorded no contamination.

This summer, in August, an outbreak appeared in Auckland (4 people nationwide). That same evening, a million and a half inhabitants were once again confined to their homes for three weeks.

Twice we followed our plan and twice we beat the virus

Very early on, the government chose the strategy of eradicating the virus, which involved difficult decisions for individual freedoms, for the economy, but also a faster return to normal life once the epidemic was under control. For example, there is no round trip between restrictions and openings as in France.

We are not talking about the same scale either: New Zealand has five million inhabitants, 25 deaths from Covid-19 and less than 1,900 cumulative cases since the start of the epidemic.

Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand’s largest city Auckland will be lifted this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said as she expressed confidence a second wave of COVID-19 infections has been almost eliminated https://t.co/RmrKnFpJBK pic.twitter.com/xYm2oavwJH – Reuters (@Reuters) October 5, 2020

From Wednesday, October 7 in the evening, even if caution remains in order, life resumes normally, at 100%: the whole country will descend to the lowest level of the health alert, level 1. All restrictions will be applied. levies, including with regard to public gatherings.

In rugby, the match between the All Backs and Australia will normally take place at Eden Park in Auckland on October 18 (50,000 seats!). For the first test match, which will be held this Sunday, October 11 in Wellington, 28,000 tickets have already been sold.

UPDATE | Crowds will return to @edenparknz next weekend with confirmation the second #BledisloeCup match will go ahead on Sunday 18 October. READ ➡️ https://t.co/MnSqXSnHXY

TICKET INFO ➡️ https://t.co/FgIZmKcSbd#NZLvAUS pic.twitter.com/NWL962SLrE – All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 5, 2020

This good news is also good news politically. In ten days, on October 17, New Zealanders vote to renew their Parliament. Jacinda Ardern was already overwhelmingly favorite to stay as head of government. Its handling of the crisis will make it even more popular.