Gonzalo Miró is not taking off his jacket. From having no idea of ​​cooking, to being named ambassador of a kitchen robot… A few days ago he participated in Madrid, together with Olga Navarro, chef of the Lidl supermarket brand, in the presentation of Silvercrest Monsieur Cuisine Smart and collaborated in the elaboration of a cod toast, a lemon sorbet and marzipan balls. MasterChef Celebrity, the ‘talent’ who radically changed Miró’s relationship with the kitchen, is to blame for all this. «The dish with which I shine is a hake tempura on cauliflower cream and honey and pine nut sauce. It comes out pretty rich.”

The journalist has followed the harsh controversy between the famous contest and the presenter Patricia Conde, a finalist in the latest edition of ‘Celebrity’. «I am very surprised that someone puts their hands to their heads because of how the program works. Whoever thinks that they go there exclusively to cook is wrong and the people who make television know what we are talking about. The fights they throw at you are part of the television show, so they are charming ».

For Miró, his expulsion from MasterChef was, as in ‘Casablanca’, the beginning of a beautiful friendship… In his case, with Flo. It also helped him to get to know him better. “People saw my true personality”, affirms this sports journalist who collaborates with various media outlets and programs such as ‘La Roca’ or ‘La gran confusión’. “I can’t complain,” he admits. I am the owner of my time, which seems to me a great luxury, and on top of that I do what I like ».

But Christmas is not his thing. They are parties that pass through it as if they did not exist. “I don’t even dramatize with them,” he says. It’s not that they’re melancholic. I give the same importance to December 15 as to 25. And I have never felt alone because I know that there are many friends who would be delighted to open the doors of his house for me ». He lives as a couple, with the model Noelia Velasco, «but I have never minded spending these dates alone. They have been doing it for many years and everything gets used to it ».

“If my mother lifted her head and saw me on a cooking show, she would die laughing. But she would be proud”



Something will have to do with his childhood as the only child of a single-parent family. When Gonzalo was born, his grandparents, Pilar Miró’s parents, had already passed away. «On Christmas Eve I had dinner with my mother, the two of us alone, and we had a good time. I remember that we put the tree – he relates -. Special dinner? Well, my mother was never very picky about cooking. On New Year’s Eve they sent him to the house of the TVE presenter Blanca Álvarez. «A lot of people got together with the grapes, the cotillion…».

He is remembered as a quiet child, but also very spoiled. “Since my mother worked a lot, when she was with me she wanted to keep me happy and I used that to my advantage.” He wasn’t a good student either. He preferred soccer and, above all, girls… He has known many girlfriends, “but I have always sought stable relationships,” he points out. Among them, the singer Amaia Montero, who has just gone through a hospital admission due to stress. “I spoke to her recently and she is much better,” he details. I love Amaia very much, she is a very good person. And we all go through difficult times from time to time.

The call of fatherhood



At 41, the son of Pilar Miró does not consider being a father. “I’m too happy to want my life to change.” He has never considered a trip to Turkey either… «When I started to lose hair, I accepted it very quickly. Back in the day they offered me to be the image of an implant clinic and I refused. We bald people are the man of the future -he proclaims-. We are people ahead of our time.”

“I don’t need my father. I had my mother who was worth everyone and I never missed a father figure »



If you ask him what his mother would say if she could see him today, he smiles… «He would probably have a fit. She wanted me to be a doctor. Perhaps because she had a bad heart and having a doctor close to her calmed her down. She then settled for a pharmacist… If she raised her head and saw me on a cooking show she would die laughing. But in general I think she would be proud of the values ​​I have thanks to her, because I manage to be happy, I have good friends, a sense of humor and I have known how to get ahead despite how soon she left me.

Last October 19 marked the 25th anniversary of the death, due to a sudden heart attack, of the film director Pilar Miró. Her son was then 16 years old. “It is a pride that everyone continues to remind you of your mother almost daily,” says Gonzalo. The love I receive is so much that it is impossible to forget her. She is more present than ever ». He doesn’t talk about her father… «I don’t need it. I had my mother who was worth everyone and I never missed a father figure of hers thanks to her ».