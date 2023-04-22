The expectations around the appointment of this Tuesday in Bogota to find a way out of the Venezuelan political crisis are still timid for the opposition, which awaits the reactivation of the dialogue process in Mexicosuspended for a few months.

in dialogue with TIMEopposition leader Juan Guaidó, who at the time was recognized by more than 50 countries as interim president, said he hopes the region will take key positions to pressure a presidential election with guarantees in 2024.

What are the expectations for the summit in Bogotá?

For us, that there is a concrete result, not just a declaration, not just a visit by foreign ministers and representatives of countries to Colombia, but that it results in the restart of the process in Mexico, which is detained due to the absolute responsibility of Nicolás Maduro. There is an established agenda, a memorandum of understanding and a facilitating country.

Second, that it be oriented towards debate and a solution to the conflict. It is an opportunity for President Gustavo Petro to establish a position not only rhetorically but also to be on the side of democracy, free election, respect for human rights and the defense of the most vulnerable. I believe that this summit provides opportunities to learn the leadership positions in the region necessary for Venezuelans.

Presidents Gustavo Petro and Joe Biden at the extended meeting.

What makes this meeting different from other similar initiatives?

The results (that are given). We have seen the Contact Group, the Lima Group, meetings over and over again, the negotiation in Mexico, the international communications. What can make a difference at this moment, with 2024 approaching, is that even the dictator himself cannot avoid the 2024 calendar. They have even declared that there is a presidential election, which they owe to us Venezuelans since 2018.

I think that there is a compelling reason to try to advance on specific elements such as the date of the election, the schedule, that the measures that the European Union electoral observation mission carried out in November 2021 be accepted. Let the political prisoners be released, that the persecution of the Maduro regime ends. I believe that there is an opportunity for concrete elements with the force of the facts. And again, only one result is what can differentiate this summit from what we have seen before.

Gustavo Petro’s neutrality has been questioned for showing sympathy with the Maduro government. What do you think?

Petro has come to Venezuela and has had great opportunities to meet, for example, with victims of DD violations. H H. or his relatives, with the democratic alternative, and he has not done so.

He has proven it! He has come to Venezuela on several occasions, not only President Petro, but Foreign Minister Leyva, not to mention the statements by the Colombian ambassador in Venezuela. What I believe is that when President Petro has come to Venezuela he has also had great opportunities to meet, for example, with victims of human rights violations or their relatives, with the democratic alternative, and he has not done so. There is a reality there. Next Tuesday is an opportunity to establish a position, when I play at home, not in favor of Maduro or Guaidó, but of democracy, of human rights. It is the facts that speak at this moment for President Petro.

Have you insisted on holding a meeting with President Petro?

We have always been open and we are willing to talk with everyone to find a solution to the conflict in Venezuela. So much so that we have sent a delegation from the Unitary Platform, which also represents us.

Do you think that in the meeting with the Petro Unitary Platform you can attend to the opposition’s requests?

Even President Petro himself spoke of free election. You cannot talk about progress in democracy, you have to talk about the recovery of democracy. Within the agenda, what has been a request from Venezuelans and the international community is clearly marked: define an electoral calendar and everything that has to do with voter registration in Venezuela; that the electoral observation mission can enter and the recommendations of the European Union of 2021 are accepted. I think there is a confluence of issues.

2024 is coming, it is a fact. The one who has to decide is Maduro how he is going to face this process. It is up to us to unify the democratic alternative and seek the conditions to make that election a solution to the conflict and not a repetition of what happened in Nicaragua or what happened in Venezuela in 2018.

The presidents of Colombia and Venezuela met in Caracas. Photo: Presidency of the Republic

How does the opposition arrive in Colombia? Is there a consensus on what is going to be proposed?

It begins with the great consensus. The need for the presidential election, respect for the primary as a prelude to the presidential one, the release of prisoners, an electoral schedule, the maintenance of pressure while seeing concrete progress. We have taken concrete steps. We are fighting to reunify the opposition with the citizen.

What confidence can you have in the process when Maduro has said that he “doesn’t know” if there will be elections in 2024?

We do not trust Maduro, he is accused of crimes against humanity, he is related to the dissidents of the Farc and the ELN. In short, we do not trust, and the summit is an example of that. If we had a democratic climate in Venezuela, a summit would not be necessary, rather the summit is an expression, not only of the lack of confidence towards the dictator, but also of the international community. We are looking for conflict resolution mechanisms precisely. The summit itself is an opportunity to give a voice to those still in detention, migrants and the most vulnerable. We are not naive, Maduro would prefer an election like the one in Nicaragua.

How do you think an agreement can be reached to lift sanctions in exchange for elections?

There are concrete elements. The most obvious is to define a presidential election schedule. Maduro threatens the election and plays with the times. Setting a schedule can pay off in specific elements: a commitment to release prisoners they have kidnapped, allowing a free press. It is not a solution in itself because we know what Maduro has done, like what happened in Barinas, that the winning candidate was disqualified the next day, so we must be aware that this can happen.

Are you afraid that the process in Bogotá will promote a reincorporation of Maduro in the region?

Washing Maduro’s face is almost impossible, although many try to, but if they get close, they get dirty in some way, because they are portrayed as a human rights violator. Now, each country has to make a decision on how to approach the Venezuela case. Those who claim to be interlocutors with Maduro have to do so in a positive direction, understanding that he is a dictator.

Do you trust the Petro government?

Petro has come to Venezuela several times and has not met with relatives of victims of human rights violations or with the indigenous population that has been displaced by the ELN. If President Petro calls himself a defender of the Amazon, it would be very interesting if he visits the region on his visits to Venezuela and receives the indigenous people. We will assess the facts and not the rhetoric which, so far, has been insufficient.

Three things to expect from the summit…

Reactivation of the process in Mexico, fixing the schedule of elections and release of political prisoners.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Caracas