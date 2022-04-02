In an interview, the activist talks about the difficulties faced by autistic people in Brazil. For him, “prejudice has a name: capacitism.” A 28-year-old designer, an employee of the Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo and a student of public management at the University of São Paulo (USP), William de Jesus Silva is a staunch critic of the ableism.

This is the name given to discrimination and social prejudice against people who have a disability – because of the idea that the absence of disabilities is labeled as “normal”.

Diagnosed with autism as a teenager, Silva became a militant of the cause, getting involved in a fight for rights that guarantee a full insertion of the so-called “neurodivergents” in studies and in the job market.

“In most educational establishments, from basic education onwards, a lot is lacking. Mainly: accessibility, alternative communication, adequate acoustic treatment for buildings, rooms with a reduced number of students, distribution of noise blockers, use of a direct language and good training for workers to deal with our demands”, he says. .

Silva is director of mobilization at the Brazilian Association for Action for the Rights of Autistic People (Abraça) and is part of the autistic collective at USP, the oldest university group of its kind in Brazil.

In an interview with DW Brasil, he highlighted two important milestones in the recent struggle for the insertion of autistic people into society — Law 12,764, of 2012, which officially started to consider these people, for legal purposes, as disabled; and, previously, the convention of the United Nations (UN) recognizing fundamental rights and freedoms of autistic people, which in Brazil gained the status of a constitutional amendment.

This Saturday (02/04), World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated.

DW Brasil: How do you assess the advancement of autistic inclusion in Brazil in recent years?

William de Jesus Silva: They were few but significant, at least in terms of formal legal regulations. I would like to highlight Law 12,764, of 2012, called the Autism Law, and also the UN convention of 2008, which here in Brazil gained the status of a constitutional amendment. These were significant advances, but still timid for the demands of the autistic working class.

Although we have legal instruments to be able to collect our rights, we are still placed as supporting actors. The state and society still treat us as suckers, as outcasts. We are struggling to break this logic, because they put us as supporting actors, mainly because they take parents and specialists more seriously, but they are not interested in hearing directly from the source, which is us, autistic people.

As important as that, it is essential to point out that autistic people in the LGBT community, black autistic people and autistic women end up eating the bread that the devil kneaded, because, disregarded and neglected, many end up suffering multiple discrimination, suffering oppression and being easy targets. from toxic families. This is something that needs to change. An intersectional approach is needed.

We need to work together. Autism goes far beyond white, middle-class male children. This is a stupid, capable, sexist stereotype that needs to be destroyed.

Does World Autism Awareness Day help to reduce the taboo on the topic?

April 2 became a date of demagoguery and false moralism. Became a platform for neurotypicals [rótulo para pessoas que não apresentam nenhuma neurodivergência] gain ratings at our expense and reinforce false stereotypes about us. […] On the other hand, institutionally, it is an important date in the process of combating ableism.

Is there a lot of prejudice against autistic people in Brazil?

This prejudice has a name: capacitism. It is obvious that it has. And it will always exist. Capacitism is for us what racism is for black people – and I include myself in this cut too because I am a black cisgender man with a disability -, LGBTphobia is for the LGBT community… They are different forms of oppression, with their own characteristics for each marginalized social group. What ends up reinforcing the taboos are the prejudices that reinforce the ableism. False moralism and demagoguery.

Have you ever been the target of prejudice?

Several times, I’ve even lost count. I am still discriminated against at times. I can’t be hypocritical in saying no. Damn we will always take from the system. They even denied that I was autistic. It’s a structural bias. I once had to ‘teach a class’ on autism to my colleagues at USP after going through situations of ability, many of them very subtle, even imperceptible.

How can autistic children be better integrated into society? What can be done to improve this inclusion?

It is not just the tripod education, health and social assistance, in which we are not 100% inserted. And it all [que se faz necessário]. Mainly in higher education, in the job market. The autistic collective at USP, of which I am a member, and other collectives of autistic students in Brazil, have been fighting for the access and permanence of neurodivergent students in higher education.

In most educational establishments, from basic education onwards, a lot is lacking. Mainly: accessibility, alternative communication, adequate acoustic treatment for buildings, rooms with a reduced number of students, distribution of noise blockers, use of a direct language and good training for workers to deal with our demands.

What can be done to improve this inclusion?

The State must invest heavily in policies that allow autistic people to own their own history. I’m talking about a life plan, which includes inclusive housing, a supporter at the side. So that the autistic person is the protagonist of the decision-making processes that involve his life. And have the right to control over your own body, which is still a taboo topic within the autism community, because it raises issues such as sexual reproductive rights, the issue of sexual violence against autistic women, among other things. In addition, of course, to investing heavily in working-class awareness and an energetic fight against ableism.

Capacitism must be fought in a two-way street: it is necessary to raise the awareness of the population but also punish those who practice, for example, those who do not make their environments accessible, do not make reasonable adaptations, doctors who refuse to give reports for autistic, toxic families… Anyway, there are a series of measures to be adopted.

