No really. We started this project with the best intentions. We promise. Now that the Fiat Multipla is threatened with extinction, it is time for a new generation. What else will we have to make fun of in twenty years? Fortunately, ChatGPT can give us an idea of ​​what a modern Multipla would look like – only this project escalated a bit.

We start with the simple question whether ChatGPT wanted to design a modern Fiat Multipla. The car must have a distinguishing feature (such as extra headlights under the windshield) and it must be ready to go into production tomorrow. So no crazy frills, but a practical and normal car. You can see the result of this assignment below.

That looks really nice for an MPV, don't you think? And therein lies the problem. A Multipla should be a bit controversial and should get people talking. We therefore explain to ChatGPT that the car must polarize and we ask that the car be made a little less conventional, but it must still maintain a charming appearance. That looks like this:

And yet… it's not Multipla. Perhaps we can approach it differently. If the car is not controversial, then let's make it controversial, right? So the bot's next assignment is to bring a group of people around the car, all of whom have divided opinions. Oh, and the design could also be further refined.

Not too good yet, right? We ask ChatGPT to put people with VERY different opinions around the car. The bot argues: 'Some individuals show extreme admiration and excitement, even taking selfies or giving a thumbs up, while others clearly express disgust or confusion, with gestures such as thumbs down or expressions of disbelief.'

Still too good! We want to see a fight. And people attacking the car!

Right, what's a heated discussion without Molotov cocktails? As far as we are concerned, we can still go a step further…

Also pay attention to the people who, during a quasi-civil war, argue with their thumbs why the Fiat Multipla (which has since changed shape dozens of times) is so cool. But maybe this is going a bit far. We tell ChatGPT that no one is supposed to get hurt – shouldn't there be a debate in Italy about whether the new Multipla should be banned?

That looks serious. But what if the new Fiat Multipla becomes self-aware (after all, we are talking about a car created by artificial intelligence) and escapes from the room?

A sentient car that got away? Call in the army!

We'll let ChatGPT do the talking about what happens below: 'The image shows a dramatic scene in which the military successfully shot down the new, confident Fiat Multipla. In a surprising twist, the Multipla is revealed to have started a family, and its son, a smaller version of the car, is seen next to the crashed parent. The son of the car seems angry and apparently wants revenge.'

And then the real Multipla wakes up. It was just a dream! There will be no new and murderous Multipla…

Or…. Nope?