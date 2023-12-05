This morning the funeral of Giulia Cecchettin, the 22-year-old who died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. Celebrating her rite was the Bishop of Padua Claudio Cipolla, who in his homily wanted to remember the girl, but also the family of the young man who put an end to her life.

There are around 10 thousand people who have chosen to be present on this heartbreaking day, for his loved ones, but also for all those who were hoping for a happy ending.

Dad Gino wanted to say goodbye to his daughter, dead way too soon. The bishop Onion instead, in his homily he made a point of remembering Giulia and said:

Giulia’s smile will be missed by her father Gino, her sister Elena and her brother Davide and her entire family. She will be missed by her friends but also by all of us because her face has become dear to us. However, we cherish her desire to live, her plans, her passions.

We would not have wanted to see what our eyes saw nor would we have wanted to hear what we learned in the late morning of Saturday 18 November. For 7 long days we waited, wished and hoped to see and hear different things. And now, however, we are here, many of us with our eyes, even those of our hearts, full of tears and with our ears needing to be opened to a new listening experience. The conclusion of this story leaves us with bitterness, sadness, and at times even anger.

Funeral of Giulia Cecchettin: the words of the bishop for Filippo Turetta

Filippo Turettathe 22-year-old who put an end to his life, after an escape lasting about 7 days, was stopped and arrested in Germany. Now she is in the Verona prison and was able to meet her parents. The bishop for his family he said:

We also ask for peace of heart for Filippo and his family. Our heart seeks tenderness, understanding, affection, love. Peace of heart is peace with oneself, with one’s body and one’s psyche.