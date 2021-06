“We articulate is important because it compares patients with clinicians, giving them the opportunity to expose problems and curiosities, and can also include, if needed, motor activity or physiotherapy”. Thus Anna Fragomeno, president of Arlafe Onlus, explained the advantages of the “Articulate in tour” campaign, dedicated to the care of people with haemophilia, supported by Sobi with the patronage of FedEmo and landed in Liguria for the tenth stage.



