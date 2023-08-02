Season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ has been captivating all fans of the series. With the entry of new characters, from Alex Béjar, who plays Laia, to Melissa Paredes, who gives life to ‘Patty’ within the series, ‘AFHS’ has shown great moments that have managed to increase the tension in Las Nuevas Lomas.

This morning, the followers of the most successful Peruvian series in the last five years began to create theories regarding the new chapters that may come. This controversy began when Aarón Picasso, the former ‘Jaimito’, published, through his Instagram account, a story in which the outskirts of América TV are seen with the following phrase: “We arrived”.

Does Aarón Picasso return to ‘At the bottom there is room’?

This post is not the only one that has managed to unleash the fan theory, but also a video produced by the young actor in which he is seen looking for a job and writes to the official Instagram account of “At the bottom there is room.” In the message, it is observed that he asks if they can call him to act in the series, either with another role or to be July’s lover. This audiovisual material is more than enough for fans to ask for his return again.

On the other hand, the theory that is also used is that Aarón Picasso is the doctor who has been mentioning July to Cristóbal in the last episodes of the series. If the former ‘Jaimito’ returns —but as another character—, a new love trio could take place between July, the figure played by Aarón Picasso, and Cristóbal, now that Laia is no longer part of the series.