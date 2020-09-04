A home office (illustration). (CLÉMENCE FULLEDA / FRANCE BLEU OCCITANIE / RADIO FRANCE)

Xavier de Mazenod is a specialist in the digital transition of companies, founder of the site Zevillage, one of the advocates of telework for many years. At a time of almost general confinement in these times of the Covid-19 epidemic, he gives us some keys to hold out over time.

franceinfo: as the days go by, we start to feel very alone doing telework. How to fight against this feeling of isolation?

Xavier de Mazenod: we are in the worst conditions for teleworking, it looks like a compendium of all the things not to do. We are in involuntary telework, we are in permanent telework, five days a week, and we are for some confined with small children. Despite this, people manage to telecommute, perhaps less productive than before, but they do. If it lasts, the relationships between teams, managers and employees will be lacking. But we can manage.

How? ‘Or’ What ?

The challenge is to recreate the working group. We can rely on tools such as chat, Whatsapp for example, or Slack, which makes it possible to recreate communities virtually. Obviously, it is easier when the community already exists in the company. We just make it migrate virtually on a tool, and it generally goes very well. When there is no pre-existing community, it takes longer to rebuild trust, but we get there anyway.

Can we really do everything by telecommuting?

Everything is doable by teleworking, but what is missing the most is to go for a walk, to get some fresh air. It is not so much the work that will weigh, as the extras to get out of work.

How to pace your day?

The advice we give is to be regular to prevent work from invading our entire life. So you have to respect office hours.

And for the manager, what advice?

He must be very benevolent and attentive, because everyone is in difficulty and in pain. He needs to over-communicate, at least in the first week or two, just because people might not think of asking him for help. He must go ahead of them.