Unpaid leave and sabbatical leave are governed by specific rules. (GETTY IMAGES)

franceinfo: Is it my right to take unpaid leave or sabbatical leave? We talk about it with Nathalie Lailler. Lawyer specializing in labor law at the Caen Bar and author of a blog “The practical blog of labor law”. Is unpaid leave the same as sabbatical leave?

Nathalie Lailler : It’s not the same thing. In the first case, you need the employer’s agreement and if he doesn’t give it to you, he’s within his rights. While the sabbatical, if you meet a number of conditions, in principle it grants you.

What conditions?

For the sabbatical leave, you must have a minimum seniority of professional seniority, you must have worked at least six years and in the company where you are employed at the time you request the sabbatical leave, you must have a seniority of at least three years. Then, you must not have benefited from another leave in the company, either a sabbatical leave, or a leave for setting up a business. Otherwise you have to wait a certain period, a waiting period, of at least six months before requesting a sabbatical leave again.

How long does the sabbatical leave last?

There is a minimum duration. The law says that the minimum is six months and the maximum 11 months.

And is unpaid leave something that is obtained with the employer’s agreement?

The employer must really accept, he is quite free to refuse.

How do I go about making my request?

Unpaid leave can be done by mutual agreement. Sabbatical leave, there are forms to respect. It is said that it must at least be done in forms which give a certain date to the request, within a certain period, three months before the start of the leave. And the employer must respond within 30 days. There are small variations, a bit like parental leave. If you make your request after the deadline, that is to say you are not within the three-month deadline and the employer does not respond, even if you have not respected the deadline, the lack of response from the The employer will be worth acceptance.

Am I guaranteed to get my job back?

Leave without pay, yes, because it is often very short leave and the employer is not going to reorganize the company. A sabbatical is more complicated. As you can be absent for 11 months, the employer is entirely entitled to replace you permanently in your position. On the other hand, he will have the obligation when you return to offer you a similar job. And this is where things can get a bit tricky. What are we going to put in the term similar job? It is at least equivalent remuneration, an equivalent scope of responsibilities, but sometimes judges accept a very broad concept of similar employment.

Can I work for a competitor on unpaid leave?

On sabbatical leave you can put yourself at the service of another employer but in no case compete with your employer.