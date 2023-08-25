With more than five months on the Peruvian billboard, ‘Willaq Pirqa’or better known as ‘El cine de mi pueblo’, has been chosen by the Ministry of Culture to represent Peru in the Goya Awards 2024, to be held on February 10 in the city of Valladolid, Spain. The film directed by Cesar Galindo It has become a phenomenon in national cinema as it is one of the most interesting, emotional and sincere films of recent times.

César Galindo directed a film in Quechua that begins to mark his own history in Peruvian cinema and that in just a short time has already been recognized by the Peruvian Association of Cinematographic Press in May 2023. Among the awards he received are those for best fiction film, direction, script, main actor and supporting actress. At the 2024 Goya Awards, the Peruvian feature film will compete to win the award for the best Ibero-American film.

César Galindo seeks to claim Quechua as a universal language. Photo: Facebook Cesar Galindo

César Galindo spoke about ‘Willaq Pirqa’ at the 2024 Goya Awards

César Galindo, the director of the Peruvian film in Quechua ‘Willaq Pirqa’, spoke through his social networks about the representation of his film at the Goya Awards 2024, which will participate for the award for best Ibero-American film: “The merit that ‘Willaq Pirqa’ goes to the Goya Awards is to allow us to visualize our culture, to hear our Quechua, irreducible, impregnable, irreverent, like our dreams, our apus, clinging to the stones, as seen in a huaino, before the wind of time and the oblivion. We are, we are and we continue!”

Trailer of ‘Willaq Pirqa’, the Peruvian film in Quechua

Who is César Galindo, the director of ‘Willaq Pirqa’?

César Galindo was born in the Ayacuchana city of Puquio and grew up in the cities of Lima and Cusco. Galindo is a film director, screenwriter and architect, he is currently 63 years old. ‘Willaq Pirqa’ is not the only Peruvian film that he has directed, he also did so in 2010 with ‘Gringa’. Through these productions, the director hopes to be able to claim the Quechua language as universal.

