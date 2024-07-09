Francisco Labastidaformer PRI presidential candidate has become one of the critics of the management of Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno and now, has raised resign from his membership if he is re-elected in office.

It was during Azucena Uresti’s radio program that the Sinaloa politician spoke about what happened over the weekend in the PRI National Assembly, where The party statutes were reformedopening the door to Moreno’s re-election.

“If Alito is re-elected I will resign from the party, I believe that Alito and I are oil and water“And I don’t want to be in the party that he leads,” the PRI member said bluntly to the journalist.

She also stated that she will join the challenge filed by Dulce María Sauri, who has spoken out against the measure implemented by Moreno Cárdenas.

Although he refused to give the names of possible characters who might run for the PRI’s nominal leadership to compete against ‘Alito’ Moreno, arguing that he did not want to give them “the devil’s kiss,” he indicated that it is important to return to party objectives and choose the best candidate.

He assured that the PRI leader is running only for a political advice in the mannerwhich is why he considered that the best thing would be to install one that is representative and transparent, and that respects the decision of the majority.

“The first thing to do is to install a representative national political council that respect the decision of the majority and that selects a leader based on his personal merits, his ideas and the goals he sets for the country. We have to concentrate on the country’s goals, not on internal ones,” said the PRI member.

