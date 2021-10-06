Now that she wants to speak out more, she has started to sing softer. The multidisciplinary project Plant by singer Nynke Laverman has not only changed her volume, but also her language. She previously sang fado and poetry in Frisian, but now she also uses English, mostly in spoken word in whisper pop with jazzy vocals, a single track (‘The Dream’) towards electropop.

Nynke Laverman Photo Kees van de Veen

In recent months Nynke Laverman has released one song at a time. She calls it a ‘slow album release’. Plant is an album about people and nature and in particular the climate crisis. On the eleven songs she sounds closer than ever, sometimes she is the plant. Then she rustles, while the beats of Sytze Wigsma (her husband) accelerate and brake.

Helped by the theme is Plant grown into much more than an album. She recorded a podcast with every song. Together with interviewer Lex Bohlmeijer, she spoke about the theme during a walk with researchers, philosophers and artists. The theater tour starts next week; the songs are supported with dance and video art.

Central to Plant stands the human inability to change one’s own behavior. Because of the inquiring tone, Laverman is not doomed anywhere, but she is not optimistic either. “We are watching our demise.”

Was the slow release a substantive choice or was it born out of necessity due to corona?

“Corona was the reason, but it also suited the project. My husband and I already took a sabbatical in 2019, taking time gives us a lot artistically. We no longer wanted to participate in the rat race. As a result, we have gone through a household revolution. We are zero waste started living, started eating completely vegetarian, got rid of a car, changed banks, started buying everything organic. Living from the question: what do we really need? Everything with attention and care. Then I saw another photo of such a bird entangled in plastic… I don’t want my life to be guided by what the industry is telling me anymore.”

Naturally, her album was also about that: we know we have to change, but we don’t. „Plant is not an album about climate as far as I’m concerned, but about people and their choices, and the climate crisis is a result of that.”

In a first round of writing all my anger and despair came out

More than your previous work, this project has a clear message. Was it difficult to write protest songs?

“Yes, it was a huge search for the right tone. We call it a hopeful protest. I had a first round of writing where all my anger, despair and cynicism came out. I threw that all away again, because that doesn’t work, pointing the finger if you don’t know it yourself. It wasn’t until the second round that other forms emerged. Like the song ‘Your Ancestor’, in which we say something from the present to the people who live in the future. In that issue you can read cynicism, but also a sincere apology.”

In that song the ‘homo economicus’ says that he did not realize that he was destroying the world. I mostly heard cynicism, because we know it, but we don’t act on it.

“Yes, exactly. But I’ve also had reactions that surprised me myself, from people who said: ‘Oh, how beautiful, compassion for the homo economicus.’ That’s not what I meant, but it doesn’t matter.”

The album is half in Frisian and half in English. Why?

“While writing, English sentences suddenly appeared. That took some getting used to, but I noticed that, better than in Frisian, I could express myself directly and still retain the poetry. The Frisian songs are more abstract, purely based on an emotion, where you don’t have to understand the words literally.”

The strange thing is that we consciously watch our demise

In the podcast you with comedian Jochem Myjer recorded in the Slufter on Texel tells you that the project taught you to improvise. What do improvisation and climate have in common?

“The not-knowing. After eleven songs on which I look at the theme, I have to conclude: maybe I just don’t know either. We are in the middle of all kinds of crises, we cannot look away, but it is also an illusion that there is a quick solution.

“At that moment in the theater we start a piece in which nothing is fixed, which is different every time. It’s a big step for me. I’ve always directed everything down to the second on stage until now. But now that it’s linked to the content, I actually like not knowing what’s coming. It offers freedom in your head for reflection, as the Covid period did. While I don’t pretend to be able to change humanity, I do think that freedom is a first step.”

A first step where?

“To get out of the impasse. We are exhausting the world. But we fail to act on our knowledge. You hope it can be adjusted, but the strange thing is that we consciously watch our demise.”

Still you sing in’Sabearelân‘ (‘As if-land’) that everything will be fine.

“I wrote that song last. I wondered what to say to my children. I want to be honest, but I also want to give them confidence in the future. I had the sentence ‘All I sizze kin’, all I can say. And nothing came of it. It remained empty. As so often the sound finally helped me further: ‘is that leafde like choking chin’. That love can never break, I can fully pass that on to my children. But whether they will have such a quiet and free life as we do, I dare not promise them that.”

Plant by Nynke Laverman is off. Theater tour until 22/12. Inl: is off. Theater tour until 22/12. Inl: nynkelaverman.nl

Art & Climate Climate in the art world is a hot topic. How far do the tentacles of art extend? What music is going to help us feel, what visual arts to realize, what movies to know?

