They want the truth and they want to know why it’s gone Viviana DelegoThe husband and three children who today have to deal with an absence that is too heavy to bear. In fact, the woman from Pezze di Greco, in the province of Brindisi, lost her life when she was hospitalized, at Perrino di Brindisi, after giving birth to twins (she was already the mother of a little girl). It was last December 22nd and the joy of the birth of her third child turned into mourning for the disappearance of her mother.

Six months after the disappearance of41-year-old teacher from Pezze di Greco the family asks for the truth. The woman’s heart stopped on 22 December at the Perrino hospital in Brindisi. Five days earlier she had given birth to twins by emergency C-section.

Prosecutors are still investigating the case. The woman’s husband, Giacomo Cofano, asks that the truth be discovered. The family has the right to know what happened to the woman, mother of three children.

We don’t know anything yet. But now I await the report prepared by our trusted expert. It shouldn’t be missing much. This document will serve to supplement the complaint that we presented last February and will contain an expert report on the conduct of the medical staff in the matter. We have founded the hope that he can make a decisive contribution to reconstructing the facts.

These are the words of Viviana’s husband, who will now have to raise Emma Maria, the eldest daughter of seven, and the twins Edoardo Maria and Emilia Maria, aged seven months, alone.

Viviana Delego: her husband and three children ask for light to be shed on what happened to the woman

Surely I, Emma Maria the seven-year-old, and the twins Edoardo Maria and Emilia Maria are waiting for the truth that we hope will finally come out. We have now been waiting for seven months.

The ASL of Brindisi has always spoken of a succession of a series of errors, but also of organizational and structural deficiencies in the hospital.