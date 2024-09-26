Leander Walls and Camila Galante enchanted their Instagram followers with an announcement that filled the hearts of fans with joy. The couple, one of the most beloved in the world of soccer, revealed that they will soon welcome their third child, confirming the rumors that have been circulating in Argentina for days. The sweet video shared on social media shows the moment the two learned the wonderful news through a pregnancy test. An explosion of smiles, tears and hugs that immediately captured everyone’s attention.

Joy and emotion on social media for the arrival of the Roma footballer’s third child

Camila, visibly moved, accompanied the video with a touching dedication:

“Now yes. We are waiting for you so much, my love. May God protect you and you arrive full of health. This family is waiting for you with so much love and happiness, you have very anxious little brothers. We love you”

Sweet and deep words, which tell all the joy and anticipation for this new chapter in the life of the Paredes family. To make the moment even more special, the choice of the song that accompanies the video. Foreverwritten by Oriana Sabatini for her husband Paulo Dybalaa close friend of Paredes. The bond between the two couples is so strong that Oriana recently confessed that Leandro could become the godfather of her future children. Dybala himself left an affectionate comment under the announcement, writing simply: “We love you”.

Leandro and Camila share a love story that seems to come out of a movie. The two have known each other since they were teenagers, thanks to Camila’s brother, a teammate of Paredes at Boca Juniors. The Roma midfielder said in an interview:

“I fell in love as soon as I saw her. I was very young, but I told my mother that she was my girl and that I would marry her”

And so it was: after dating for several years, they got married in 2017 and already have two children, Victoria and Giovanni. The two little brothers can’t wait to meet the new arrival too!

In addition to being a life partner, Camila is an independent and successful woman. An entrepreneur in the beauty industry, she launched a brand of cruelty-free products. At the same time, she is a model and influencer followed by thousands of people. Her elegance and naturalness, along with her beautiful family, have won the hearts of many, making her and Leandro a much loved and admired couple.

Another baby is coming to the world of football after the announcement a few days ago of a new father with gloves.