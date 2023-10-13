Mohamed Imad, a pharmacist who worked in the Gaza Strip, revealed what the situation is like. while Israeli bombing continues in the area.

In an interview with Caracol Ahora, the man assured that the only thing left for the survivors of the attacks, is “waiting for death, we are not doing anything more than that,” he told the media.

In an effort to flee the attacks, Imad had to leave his house because the area where his home was located was completely destroyed.“If we are going to die, we are all going to die, We don’t want one to stay because how are they going to continue with their life?

The man found refuge in his grandfather’s house, where more than 40 people currently live, including 12 children. His uncles, his parents and his nephews are there.

Israel has cut off services such as electricity and water and controls the entry of food and medical supplies into the territory. “What we are experiencing is a genocide, commented Imad.”

“No light, no water, no food. We have been eating nothing more than rice and pasta for more than three or four days.“, the man told the media.

In the interview, Mohammed emphasized that there is no way to be prepared for a bomb “it is impossible to predict when they are going to drop bombs. (…) They are dropping bombs all day long. And there is a saying here in Palestine: the bomb that kills you will never hear its sound,” he added.

Many of Imad’s friends and family have been killed or injured. Of the neighborhoods, pharmacies, houses and buildings that the Palestinian knew, only rubble remains. “We are very afraid to go out because sometimes, when you go out, they bomb a building where you go out or wherever you go and they kill you.”

In the interview Imad called on the international community, because there is not enough coverage of the situation of the Palestinian people. While he was speaking, bombs could be heard falling in a nearby area.

“We are feeling that we are abandoned by the whole world, because where is the world? Where is the international humanitarian aid? Where are the DD associations. H H.? Are we not human?“Don’t we have the right to live?” questioned the Palestinian citizen.

The number of fatalities continues to rise

According to the latest count by the Gaza Ministry of Health, the number of deaths caused by Israeli bombings in Gaza already exceeds 1,500. While the toll of victims on the Israeli side caused by the Hamas attack currently remains at around 1,300.

