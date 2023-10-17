Shahed al-Banna is in Rafah, on the border with Egypt; region has been the target of attacks by Israel

Brazilian Shahed Al-Banna, 18, released a video in which she described her situation in Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip. She is in the city awaiting clearance for rescue across the border with Egypt. “We have been trying to leave the Gaza Strip for 10 days now, and I really hope that today is the last day. We are all very tired. We just want to sleep properly”, he stated. Since the conflict in the Middle East began on October 7, the region has been deprived of food, water, energy and fuel by Israel’s siege of the territory, controlled by the extremist group Hamas.

