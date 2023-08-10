The family of daniel sanchoin provisional prison in Thailand for the murder of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta, assured this Thursday in a statement that he is “very sorry for the death of Edwin”, and reiterated his intention not to make any more statements “to respect the very painful moment that both families are experiencing.”

“We appreciate the interest of the press, but we cannot make statements at this time so as not to interfere in the investigation and to respect the painful moment that both families are experiencing in this terrible situation that we have had to live“, says the brief statement, read by Fernando Oca, director of the law firm that represents Sancho.

“We are very sorry for Edwin’s passing and we are with his family in our feelings.“adds the text of the family of Daniel Sancho, son of the Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho and grandson of fellow actor Félix Ángel Sancho Gracia, who has been in the Koh Samui prison (southern Thailand) since Monday.

(Also read: The other case of a Spanish citizen sentenced in Thailand for dismemberment)

Daniel Sancho murderer of Colombian doctor See also Janick Maceta and Andrés Wiese confirmed their relationship: how did their romance start? Photo: EFE/EPA/SOMKEAT RUKSAMAN

Oca read the statement in Koh Samui, before a scheduled meeting with the Spaniard in the prison on this island, located in the Gulf of Thailand.

Sancho, 29, received the first visit on Tuesday from the lawyer from Oca’s office that represents him, known as Khun Anan, services contracted by the Spaniard’s family, who was assisted by court-appointed lawyers for the first few days.

In a prior statement sent to Efe on Sunday, August 6, actor Rodolfo Sancho asked for the “maximum respect” for his son and for the whole family, “in these delicate moments and maximum confusion.”

In it, the actor and the young man’s family begged “the media to refrain from issuing any hasty judgment” in light of the latest events.

(In addition: The requests made by Daniel Sancho, the confessed murderer of Edwin Arrieta, from prison)

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo was brought before a court on Monday, and has been remanded in Koh Samui ever since, awaiting trial, accused by the police of the murder and dismemberment of Arrieta, a Colombian plastic surgeon.

The two men met in Koh Phangan, an island near Samui, on Wednesday, August 2, according to the police report, the day Arrieta arrived on the island and when the crime initially took place, confessed by Sancho to the police. on Saturday, August 5.

(You can read: Sister of a doctor murdered in Thailand: “I don’t know if my parents can put up with all this”)

If we want an exemplary sentence, it can even be life imprisonment

A lawyer for the family of the Colombian doctor told the AFP that they are not seeking the death penalty for Sancho. “We definitely do not want to accede to the death penalty because the family is very religious (Catholic), very believing in God,” Miguel González, legal representative of Arrieta’s relatives, told AFP.

“We do want an exemplary sentence, it could even be life imprisonment,” added González, who rejected an eventual extradition of Sancho to Spain, given that both countries have an agreement that would allow it once he has been sentenced.

*With AFP and EFE