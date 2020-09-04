The Catholic school where the teacher works had to close for at least two weeks. Parents of students from the nearby public school are worried about finding themselves in the same situation.

Franck’s youngest son has just entered CE2 at the Fromente-Saint-François Catholic school, in Saint-Didier-au-Mont-d’Or, near Lyon. But the return to school was very brief: “I have a 7 year old who came home Monday and finished Tuesday. “ Because in the meantime, a teacher has tested positive for the coronavirus and the entire teaching team had to be placed in isolation. The ARS having decided – as in other regions – to close the establishment, the 294 children have thus found school at home and their parents … The art of resourcefulness.

“Me, I’m lucky to have my parents who can keep it, explains Franck. Otherwise, I think he would have come to the office with me from time to time. With his mother, we would have found solutions. “ The majority of families understand the decision to close. The call to protest, launched by a handful of disgruntled parents, was little followed.

In front of the other school of this town of a little less than 7000 inhabitants, the public school, the families fear in advance, because in Saint-Didier-au-Mont-d’Or, everyone crosses paths. “It’s a very small town and right next to it, there is a small park where children play together, whether they come from private or public schools, says Coralie, mother of two children. We are very, very afraid that our school will close as well. It’s super stressful. “

To relieve the parents, a daycare has been operating since Friday morning in the premises of the Fromonte-Saint-François school, premises which have been fully disinfected. If there is no more trace of the virus, the establishment will reopen on September 14.