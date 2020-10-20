Chennai Super Kings’ poor form in IPL-13 (Indian Premier League) continued unabated on Monday. He was defeated by Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The worse season for the three-time winner has never been in the IPL and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) is also disappointed by it.After the match, Dhoni (Dhoni) said that he is trying to solve the problems of the team. Dhoni (Dhoni) said, ‘We have to see if our process is wrong. The result is a part of the process, but one thing is true that if you pay attention to the process, the pressure of the result will not come in the dressing room. We are trying to solve it. ‘

Points table | Scorecard



He said, ‘You don’t do much sorting because after three-four-five matches you are not confident about anything. Insecurity is something you do not want in your team.

Regarding the pitch, Dhoni said, “There was help for the fast bowlers on this. I came in the middle with Ravindra Jadeja because I wanted to see how much the ball was stopping on it. But it was not stopping as much as it was in the first innings. So I went to the fast bowlers again.