12/17/2024



Updated at 8:55 p.m.





Ángel Haro, president of Betis, pointed out during the shareholders’ meeting of the green-and-white club, in response to several shareholders who expressed their opinion on the controversy with Sevilla over the sanctioning of three of its players for displaying a flag with the shield after the derby. of Betis crossed out. The green-and-white president explained the Heliopolitan position and defended it that way.

«I have been surprised by the statements and complaints. Professionals have to be respectful of institutions and symbols. Betis made some images available to the different committees, they did not report anything. He just put it up for you to evaluate. We did not ask for a sports sanction and we are not responsible for some players not playing a game. In any case, they will be those who have committed the punitive act for which they are sanctioned. “It would be tremendous if we were the ones who had the responsibility.”

«At Betis we have always opted for a healthy rivalry. We have even shown generosity on many occasions. In one of them, the cup derby where all of Spain saw everything that happened. We extended our hand without an apology because we had to be cordial. It is false that we set a precedent because Sevilla reported a typhoid that had passed through the government subdelegation. We accepted and did not make a statement,” he recalled.

And Haro continued: «Betis will continue with this same attitude, education, maintaining forms but it will be strict when attacking the club’s symbols. We are tired of the fact that when something happens in Nervión it is Sevillian, part of the rivalry and when it happens in the Betis field we are practically committing a state crime. I have not received calls, if this made me angry they could call me. My attitude is that of someone who represents Betis but the symbols are not going to be touched, I am very sorry.