The United Arab Emirates is moving towards its fifty-second year with confidence and determination to chart a bright future for future generations, and every year the UAE embodies a unique model of construction, progress and prosperity, as the UAE has been keen since the start of the union’s march to always be at the forefront, and this is what the late founding leader instilled Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, when he and his founding brothers laid the foundations for this civilizational renaissance of the Union State.

And with the country’s celebrations of the Union Day, our joy this year is doubled, as we always do on the occasion of the Union Day, which always draws joy and pleasure in all our hearts, and with the Union holidays that we live with great happiness in various parts of the country, we renew our loyalty to the homeland and to the wise leadership represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, as our celebrations of the Union Day coincide with the launch of a strategic plan « We Are the Emirates 2031», which embodies the aspirations of the UAE leadership to establish a culture of work as a unified national team, and attention to the integrated and harmonious social fabric, which forms the basis of the country’s pioneering march towards designing the future of the Emirates.

This strategy is considered a quantum leap in the country’s march as it moves towards its fifty-second year, a march full of effort and giving, a march that takes the country to new horizons of development and prosperity through the launch of an integrated system of giant national projects in strategic sectors, such as space, renewable energy, health and medical sciences, and nanotechnology. , and other projects related to the renaissance of the sustainable national economy, and the continuous advancement of vital sectors aimed at providing a decent life for citizens, residents, and every visitor to our good land.

On the Day of the Union, the leadership of the UAE draws a new future map that radiates light, knowledge and brilliance that illuminates all the paths of humanity towards a civilization that elevates the human being, and creates an environment that guarantees creativity, leadership and distinction, and opens wide horizons for the talented and creative people of the country and future generations to write history, and continue the path of glory, honor and dignity. Which has always been associated with the name of the United Arab Emirates.

