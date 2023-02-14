Mexico.- Ricardo Mejia Berdeja made his pre-campaign closure as a candidate for the Labor Party (PT) to the government of Coahuilawhere he took the opportunity to criticize the national leader of BrunetteMario Delgado.

At the event held in Torreón on Saturday, February 12, Ricardo Mejía concluded his pre-campaign and defined himself as the only opponent in the Coahuila electionswhere he competes with the PRI member Manolo Jiménez and the morenista Armando Guadianawhom he again accused of ties to the Moreiras.

“We are the only clear and honest voice in this scenario of political corruption (…) We speak without hesitation, without half measures, without commonplaces, without cowardice,” said the PT candidate for governor of Coahuila.

During his speech, the former Undersecretary of Security criticized the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgadowhom he accused of allowing himself to be corrupted by the PRI member Rubén Moreira to close the doors on him as a candidate for governor in the entity, after which he decided to run as a PT candidate.

“The ‘Moreirista’ power mafia controls the PRI as well as the PANThey already bought everyone with notaries, deals, magistracies and a lot of money, but it must also be said, the corrupting power of Rubén Moreira reached the national leader of Morena, that’s why they closed the door on mebut you opened your heart to me and I will not fail you,” said Mejía Berdeja.

Ricardo Mejía led his pre-campaign closure for the Coahuila elections. Photo: Facebook

Before supporters, the ex-Morenista also attacked the current governor of Coahuila, Miguel Riquelmeand the PRI candidate, whom he referred to as “Manolo’s little mouse.”

In his pre-campaign closing, Ricardo Mejía promised the Coahuilenses that, if they win the 2023 elections, renew the State Policesince “the police abuses of the Gates, Fuerza Coahuila in the neighborhoods and ejidos” are becoming more evident.

“There will be a new state police corporation. The police must be respected and trusted, not panic or terror,” stressed the former AMLO government official.

The candidate for governor of Coahuila even asked the PT leader for permission, Alberto Anaya Gutierrezto use the acronym of the party to baptize his movement as “pure tiger“, referring to the initials of the PT, to say that “the Tiger has already woken up” in the state.

For his part, Anaya highlighted that since last August the PT accompanies Mejía in his political aspirations and they decided to make him their candidate considering that it is the only alternative for change.

“We did it convinced because he represents the true fourth transformation in Coahuila“said the PT leader. “He represents the desires of all the people of Coahuila to end 94 years of PRI dictatorship, enough is enough! And the alternative is Ricardo Mejía Berdeja.”

We recommend you read: