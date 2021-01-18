Thibaud Riduet

Gas intervention technician and CGT secretary of the CSE Île-de-France

“They want to destroy everything to make sorrel. In 2019, GRDF raised 688 million euros to the parent company ”, sums up Thibaud. The race for profitability should however not have its place in this activity involving many risks. “We work a lot in the winter, because people use heating, he explains. There are a few more fires. Otherwise, we are called in for broken connections, suspected gas leaks or carbon monoxide poisoning. We also put the meters into service. “ Since his professional gas baccalaureate in 2001, the 30-something has noticed that the priorities of yesteryear have taken a back seat. “For a“ safety intervention ”retraining, the training has gone from two days to one day, he specifies. Afterwards, the agents can complete with simulation software. But some of the situations described are not realistic. Then there are no more foremen who will see what is going on in the field, just a skills assessment grid to be completed. “ However, heavy loads weigh on the shoulders of fluid professionals: “If we have missed something, it is our criminal and legal liability that may be incurred. The box will not cover us ”, Thibaud recalls.

As the future darkens, this son of hospital workers, originally from Jura, wants to do everything to rekindle the flame of his profession. “When we were received by the office of the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, on December 17, we were made to understand that our status in the electricity and gas industries was a cost for the State, while we we are the guarantors of a public service 365 days a year, 24 hours a day! he thunders. In seventeen and a half years of career, I am at 2,300 euros gross excluding penalty. In their 3000 euro costumes, they told us that we were aggressive, we told them that we were passionate! “ It is moreover with the same ardor that he will put himself into action today.

After a 70-hour week on call, the gas technician has just put away his fire-retardant clothing. A little tired by these turns of the dial in the heart of Val-de-Marne, the CGT secretary of the CSE Île-de-France is back under pressure by evoking the ongoing battle against the breakage of GRDF (distributor), a subsidiary of Engie. If the Clamadieu plan, named after the president of the group, promises to atomize the giant into two entities, New Solutions and New Engie, the machine has been falling apart for a few years now.