Participants at a Pokemon GO festival in Chicago in 2019. Amr Alfiky / AP Photo / AP

Surveillance capitalism unilaterally claims human experience for itself, understanding it as a free raw material that it can translate into behavioral data. Although some of this data is used to improve products or services, the rest is considered as a behavioral surplus proprietary (“property”) of the capitalist surveillance companies themselves and is used as an input for advanced production processes known as machine intelligence, with which they are manufactured predictive products who foresee what any of you will do …