Still no news from Kimberly Bonvissuto, the 20-year-old who disappeared: her mother’s new heartbreaking statements

It’s been 6 long days since the parents of Kimberly Bonvissuto they no longer hear from him and obviously, as time passes, they are increasingly worried. Her mother Graziana wanted to make a desperate appeal, with the hope of being able to hug her daughter again.

The girl is only 20 years old and on the evening of Monday 20 Octoberleft her home in via Cellini, a Busto Arsizioaround 4.10pm.

From his parents’ story he had with him the phone and charger, but not the papers or documents. She had told her mother that she was going out to dinner with her cousin, but in reality she was lying.

From what transpired Kimberly was supposed to be seeing a lad. Unfortunately, since that evening his phone has always been on worn out and the parents say they are very worried. The father explained the fear that he is experiencing and that he now understands the father’s Giulia Cecchettin.

Ever since they received the missing person’s report, the police have started operations research of the case. Yesterday, they checked the cameras who are near the house and also raised a helicopterto check the whole area.

The desperate appeal of Kimberly Bonvissuto’s mother

The 20-year-old is about 1.55 meters tall and when she left the house she was wearing one gray suit. Since there is no trace of her, her relatives, but also the whole community is with the breathless.

The mother Graziana, wanted to talk about the torment and pain he is feeling. She can’t believe that her daughter could have walked away voluntarily. When interviewed by some media, she said: