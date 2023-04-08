The American Mondelez outlined a bold growth plan: to double its revenues by 2030. For this, the Brazilian market will be essential, according to Liel Miranda, president of the company in the country. Miranda says that Mondelez sees the potential to double or even triple the sale of chocolates in Brazil. In addition to the growth of the operation itself, the company makes it clear that it has an appetite, and cash on hand, to expand revenues through acquisitions of companies here, especially in the chocolate and cookies segments. “We are talking to direct competitors and we want to buy (other assets). In order for us to continue growing in the country, we need someone who wants to sell the company”, he says.

Below are the main excerpts from the interview:

Chocolate inflation was five times higher than the general index in the last 12 months. What caused this detachment? Does this hinder Easter sales?

The index has a series of prices that do not necessarily reflect supply and demand inflation. The expectation for Easter is positive. We had very positive years in the chocolate category, but also in biscuits and gum and candies. But chocolate has grown consistently, at double digits, over the past three years. For Easter, it won’t be any different.

Is there room to expand chocolate consumption in the country?

Yes. The annual per capita consumption is still 2.5 kg in Brazil. In the United States, it is 6 kg, and in Europe it is 8 kg. The chocolate market is an area that we believe has a lot of room to grow.

What will be Mondelez’s growth strategy?

Mondelez’s plan is to double the size of the company by 2030, going from annual revenues of US$ 30 billion, in 2022, to US$ 60 billion. We have to grow organically at around 5% per year in our global operation. But that won’t make the company double in size. So, part of that growth will be inorganic (with acquisitions). We are looking for consolidation opportunities, mainly in the chocolate and cookie segments, which are the two we want to focus on. So, last year alone we bought companies with nearly $2 billion in revenue across three continents, and we still have an acquisition agenda to continue on that journey. In Brazil, it will not be different, we are looking at the market. We are talking to direct competitors and we want to buy. In order for us to continue growing, we just need someone who wants to sell the company.

How important is Brazil in this global growth strategy?

Brazil, China, India, the south of Vietnam and Indonesia are the markets we call emerging. These countries are responsible for maintaining our double-digit annual growth (above 10%). Brazil has to continue growing at double digits until 2030. So, we are confident that the market will open up opportunities to make inorganic investments.

How does the company handle rising ingredient costs?

What we did first was to better understand the consumer and launch different formats of our products. The second strategy was to seek to increase our productivity.

Is there an expectation of when the market should calm down and this cost pressure will cool down?

The worst has gone. The last big problem we faced was the closure of China (due to the pandemic). With regard to the raw material, until the end of 2022 we still had some difficulties, but the chain is completely back to normal. Feeling the lower cost pressure, the industry will be able to pass on the price less.

As mr. evaluates the change in packaging rules? Was there any impact for the company?

We already made a point of communicating the amount of calories in our products to the consumer. The communication on the package makes perfect sense, because it is a way to inform the consumer even more. I don’t believe this will impact sales.

Excessive consumption of products such as chocolates and cookies is always pointed out as a villain for consumer health. How to deal with it?

Today, more than 25% of our volume consists of units with less than 200 calories, because we start from the idea of ​​conscious consumption of our products. Obviously, you want to eat chocolate because it’s an impulse, an indulgence, which is important. It is important that people have access to this pleasure, but in moderation.

Are there plans to expand cocoa production in Brazil?

Today, our great source of cocoa is Africa. Brazil was once the largest cocoa exporter in the world, but we had the “witches’ broom” plague in the 1990s. Now, around 25% of the cocoa we buy is produced here. By 2025, we want to buy 100% of the cocoa produced by the Cocoa Life program (to encourage sustainable production).

How is progress on this goal?

The program’s scaling up to 2025 will be easier. The great difficulty was to register these rural producers, train them, provide the technological package and they start producing cocoa, which is a very long crop, which takes four to five years to bear fruit. Right now, we are reaching the point where we are going to materialize this project.

Does this program also help to fight, for example, cases of child labor, which are common in the global cocoa chain?

For sure. Part of the essence of the program is that there is no deforestation, it respects all environmental legislation and the families of producers have a minimum income so they can work and send their children to school.

