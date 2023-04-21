This Thursday, April 20, the first meeting between President Gustavo Petro and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, took place at the White House. Meeting in which the leaders discussed important issues for both countries, such as drug policy, the situation in Venezuela and climate change.

In fact, according to Petro’s statements, He proposed to Biden to exchange foreign debt for climate actions, as well as to build a green economy in the Americas.

“President Joe Biden felt identified with the proposal to exchange debt worldwide for climate action and for this he will make the proposal to the International Monetary Fund in the fight against climate change”, Petro highlighted in a subsequent press conference.

Biden assured on his Twitter account that the US is working with Colombia to address climate change.

“Together with Colombia, we are tackling climate change, strengthening our economies, and fighting drug trafficking.”, wrote the US president. And he added that he is ‘eager’ to cooperate with the country.

Together with Colombia, we’re tackling climate change, strengthening our economies, and combating drug trafficking. As we begin the next century of our partnership, I’m eager to deepen and develop our cooperation. —President Biden (@POTUS) April 20, 2023

“As we begin the next century of our partnership, I look forward to deepening and developing our cooperation.”, Biden emphasized.

Also, in another post, the president of the United States stressed that it was “a pleasure” to welcome Petro and reiterated that Colombia is the ‘cornerstone’ of the region.

“Colombia is the cornerstone of our shared efforts to build a more prosperous, equal, and democratic hemisphere,” Biden wrote on his Twitter account.

In terms of the environment, Petro also reiterated the importance of decarbonizing the economy and, according to what he said, he explained to the US leader the efforts his government is making to achieve it.

“Today humanity, the planet, demands a profound economic transformation. We have to move from fossil capital, from that accumulation that grows like a hurricane more and more widely demanding energies that extinguish humanity and life, to an economy that does not use coal, oil or gas“said the Colombian head of state.

