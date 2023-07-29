“We are surrounded by fires. I don’t remember a heat wave like that.” The San Sebastian religious Pablo Pérez Rubio, who has lived in Italy for 25 years, the last eleven on the island of Sicily, had never experienced a similar situation. Palermo continues to suffer the consequences of the forest fires that plague several countries in the Mediterranean basin, where dozens of hectares of forests and bushes have already burned and where more than forty people have died, while trying to cope with the high temperatures.

Although the worst seems to be over, and there has been some improvement on the fire front, according to local officials, Palermo does not look like Palermo. There are hardly any tourists on a date when the accommodations should hang the full sign and the beaches are far from crowded. The fires and heat waves, which have left and still leave extreme temperatures, have disrupted the plans of residents and tourists. “It has been very hot, the second day of fires – on Wednesday – was the worst. We have reached 45 degrees and the wind that was blowing was so hot that it seemed that we had a dryer in front of us », he recounts.

As firefighters worked around the clock on the front lines and scrambled to put out the flames, smoke was drifting into the city. Three days ago, the local authorities were forced to close the airport for several hours and 1,500 people had to be evacuated from their homes due to the proximity of the fire. “It is a city that is surrounded by mountains, like San Sebastián, and there were lights in almost all of them. The image was not very welcoming, to put it positively,” says Pérez. Also, that the ashes coming from the mountains were suspended in the air and prevented breathing normally. “Older people have had a very bad time,” he details.

Although he appears serene, he is not oblivious to the fact that there have been moments of anguish. “There was an overload, caused by the massive use of refrigerators, which caused power cuts,” he adds. Even today, when the thermometer touches forty degrees, there are areas in Palermo without electricity or water.

“It takes us an hour to do 600 meters”



Palermo’s stamp is similar to that of the rest of the towns on the Sicilian island. Thousands of firefighters face a fire that prevents the few foreigners from visiting the island. Lucas Gotostizu is one of them. This man from Madrid, of Basque origin, has been touring the island for a week with his partner and, for now, dodging fires. “We are skirting the fires. We have seen people with masks because it smelled of burning and the sky, at times, changed color to gray. On a beach, we saw that there were remains of wood and burned vegetation, black spots could be seen near the shore, “he says.

For him the worst moment was the day the airport was closed. “It was chaotic,” he describes. Palermo was blocked to the east of the island and it took them an hour to cover just 600 meters. «We had to go to return a car that we had rented and we saw that there were a lot of people and many plane delays. There were also no trains connecting Palermo with the rest of Sicily », he recalls.

The fire has destroyed almost the entire island. In Taormina, to the east, there has also been material damage. Rubén Vara Miguel, also on vacation, found the fire on the road. “We were lucky because only some routes were closed and we were able to take others,” he says. He has been luckier than other tourists because he has been able to enjoy areas that have subsequently been hidden by the density of smoke, such as Etna, or directly burned.

The tragedy of the fires does not stop crossing borders and in the last hours they were also fighting in Bulgaria, with a forest fire declared on the border with Greece, and in France, with outbreaks in two regions near the Nice airport.