Sharon Verzeni’s family members are waiting for justice to be done: they exclude any involvement of her partner Ruocco

It’s already been four weeks since the murder of Sharon Verzenibut investigators are groping in the dark. The questions are multiplying, while the young woman’s family has not yet received any answers. The death of the thirty-three-year-old, which occurred on the night between July 29 and 30 in via Castegnate, a few steps from her home, is shrouded in mystery. The investigations of the Carabinieri of the Bergamo investigative unit, coordinated by deputy prosecutor Emanuele Marchisio, continue without stopping, but so far no decisive breakthrough seems to have emerged.

Sharon Verzeni’s parents defend Ruocco: “We are sure it wasn’t him”

Sergio RuoccoSharon’s partner, interviewed by investigators six times, is not under investigation. He was supposed to return to work in Seriate today, but he said he will do so tomorrow. The man spoke briefly to reporters again, always with his calm and peaceful attitude:

“I hope the police find the killer quickly: we can’t help them much. We’ve already said what we know. In any case, I don’t think it’s someone we know”

Sharon’s parents, who have been hosting Ruocco in their home in Bottanuco for a month, continue to support the young plumber. Bruno VerzeniSharon’s father, has repeatedly reiterated that he considers Ruocco as a son and has no doubts whatsoever about his innocence:

“We are sure that it was not Sergio. There was no friction between him and Sharon.”

The bond between Sergio Ruocco and Sharon’s parents is strong, based on years of trust and mutual affection. Even in this moment of extreme pain, the family has always been available and courteous with the journalists who continue to guard the house on Via Adda, in Bottanuco. “Thank you, but we are not making any statements at this stage”is the constant response to those who try to get a few more words. The house, still under renovation, has become a symbol of the emptiness and confusion that this tragedy has generated.

The Carabinieri continue to interview people informed of the facts, but few useful details emerge to solve the case. Hundreds of interrogations and no element that can be defined as a turning point in the investigation. The last hours of Sharon’s life are shrouded in a thick fog of uncertainties.

