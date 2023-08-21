Karma B and Margò Paciotti, two real Queers, will open the first edition of the Queer Summer Festival on August 31st. The project, promoted by Roma Capitale – Department of Culture, is the winner of the biennial Public Notice “Estate Romana 2023-2024” curated by the Department of Cultural Activities and is carried out in collaboration with SIAE.

“Humanities” is the subtitle chosen by the artistic direction of Karma B and Margò Paciotti, at the helm of the biennial festival of performing arts and queer arts. In theatres, in city cultural spaces (OpenAir, Largo Venue, Centrale Preneste Teatro, Monk Roma, Bar.Lina) and online, the new festival curated by Ondadurto Teatro will come to life, with an international scope and strong local roots.

The event comes to life in the Town Halls

An event that will take place in various Municipalities of Rome, with the purpose and ambition of being a sharing pole for a vast and most curious public possible, through different languages, including performing arts, music, talks, installations and art Contemporary. A variety of artistic languages ​​that will amplify the range of users, but without implying an often repeated action, such as that of “winking at a pleased audience”.

The Queer Summer Festival is bound to change the cultural landscape with its bright colors, its lights and even its shadows. The show opens at dusk and lives at night, right in the moment of dreams. The event is a space of self-narration for QUEER cultures and gender non-discrimination. A place where artists from different worlds find a privileged space. A space not donated but conquered.

From art a new vision of the world

The Queer Summer Festival’s mission is to support artists and creativity of all ages, genders and origins, allowing them to find themselves in a place where they can together form a new vision of the world, which passes through an artistic and ethical responsibility for the future. This is why there are those who still struggle to create spaces of visibility and self-representation. “We don’t need someone to tell us about our sensations and emotions” – explains the artistic direction – “We, women, men, transgender and non-binary people, need to create our art spaces. We are tasked with connecting with a new audience, bombarded with incorrect information. We want to create a summer space for artistic encounters between the new drifts of the Contemporary and families, in a moment, the summer one, in which each individual can savor new emotions in a carefree way”.

