Filippo Turetta’s parents still demonstrate disbelief. They still wonder what could have happened in the mind of their son, accused of the murder of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin

They still don’t believe it, they still can’t understand what could have happened in their son’s mind. THE Filippo Turetta’s parents are still in disbelief for what happened. Her son, in fact, is accused of killing her ex-girlfriend, Giulia Cecchettin, after effectively kidnapping her and taking her away in his black Fiat Grande Punto. Before attempting to escape after abandoning her now lifeless body.

Where did we go wrong?

Nicola and Elisabetta Turetta, Filippo’s parents, continue to ask themselves this question. The 22-year-old son is currently in prison in Germany, accused of aggravated voluntary homicide against his ex-girlfriend, Giulia Cecchettin.

We are not Taliban. I never taught my son to mistreat women. I have the utmost respect for my wife and we have always openly condemned any type of gender violence at home. Seeing us now described as a patriarchal family pains us greatly.

On Tuesday 21 November, Filippo Turetta’s parents had a long conversation with Don Franco Marinparish priest of the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. They want to find answers in a moment of despair.

We feel immense pain for poor Giulia. We are close to her family, we are devastated by what happened. It hurts us to see ourselves labeled as inadequate parents, as a family symbol of patriarchy. We never were, that’s not what we taught our son. In fact, we often talked about these topics at home, especially when the kids took part in events organized by the school… Now, we really don’t know how to explain.

Filippo Turetta’s parents continue to wonder where they went wrong

They knew that their son was particularly shaken by the separation. But they also knew that they remained on good terms. He seemed calm.