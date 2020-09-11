The swim race in the Mediterranean Sea is one of the few sporting events that has not been canceled despite the coronavirus epidemic. Physical distances, wearing a mask, disinfection, the measures of the organizers convinced the prefecture.

The prefecture of Bouches-du-Rhône ensures this, the Monte-Cristo challenge does not present any particular health risk. The biggest European open-water swimming race, which links the Château d’If to the Prado beaches in Marseille, from September 11 to 13, takes place in the open air and the respect of barrier gestures is guaranteed by the organizers. 4,000 swimmers are expected for this 22nd edition which was to take place in June but has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

“We put time slots on people in relation to their bib number so that they arrive in small waves, explains Dominique Léna, the founder of the competition. Obviously, wearing a mask is mandatory in the village by queuing on the quay, on the boats and on the Château d’If. We have a team of volunteers who will be on the quay of the castle to collect the masks before the swimmers jump in the water. “

And once in the water, two top starts spaced one hour apart are scheduled for each race. Two waves of 400 swimmers will have to reach the beach. The hardest route is 5 km and at the finish, you will have to put on your mask and pass a few barriers before enjoying the relaxation area. “There is a ‘chill’ space [détente] and a restaurant next door, says Lucas, the manager. There is a space of at least one meter fifty between the squares and we also have terminals which distribute gel. We have disinfectant sprays with which we will clean the furniture every day, as well as our toilets which are disinfected every hour with a special product. “

The first swimmers arrived in spotting. A group of six people from the Le Mans swimming club. “There, we drove 1000 kilometers to come here and with the hope of a podium”, specifies one of them. “We’re super happy, can’t wait to get started”, adds another swimmer from the team. “It feels good. We signed up in January hoping to do a race in June, tells a swimmer from Le Mans. Everything fell apart a bit so we tried to get back into physical condition. “

We may not be at the top, but in any case we are delighted to be able to practice again.A swimmer from Le Mansto franceinfo

“We are also starting to get a little used to these barrier gestures. We will put all of this into practice and hope that it will be a great event, a great celebration for everyone”, concludes the sportswoman. A beautiful celebration, a moment of freedom at sea. This is what the swimmers of Monte Cristo are finally waiting for.

The Monte Cristo challenge maintained despite the coronavirus: the report in Marseille by Mathilde Vinceneux

