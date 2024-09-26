The sweetest and most beautiful thing about travel is the company of Majid, or meeting beautiful people who are light in the moment, heavy in the head, who add to the pleasures of travel another pleasure in which the human senses with which we are similar come together, and the multiplicity of cultures in which we differ, but the human being remains the human being in all feelings, emotions, and calls. Hearts, what differs and we disagree about, the questions of the mind, and the requirements of what heads carry.

Once… I was at a café table with a German, a girl from Luxembourg, an Arab, and a Frenchman, and we raised the topic of communication between generations in their countries, and I was amazed at how proud the Luxembourgish woman was of her seventy-year-old father, who is still living life, as a young man who will never leave her should, and that he is now apologizing to his children. Because he did not spend most of his time with them, due to work and the requirements of life, but today and in his time of retirement, he devotes all his time to the grandchildren, in order to make up for what he missed, and what he missed on his children, but there is a wide gap between him and his grandchildren, which he could not with his knowledge and experience. The new generation did not try to build bridges with the past of their fathers and grandfathers, and even if they were brought together at one dining table, the rhythm of time would be different between the old generation, which likes to eat slowly, practice chewing, eat meals at home, and gossip about things. , and experiences from life, and the fast pace of the new generation, which can eat its food standing up or while distracted by the mobile phone, and it would be preferable for this boring family table to end quickly.

The German wished that his children could be raised the way he was raised, even if the German family remained as it is. He said: We lack politeness in the lives of our new generation, a lack of interest in values, and taking responsibility. Seriousness has disappeared from the German today, and quasi-military discipline.

I emphasized the words of the German who was speaking, as if he was talking about an Arab or Turkish Muslim family, not a German family, and I said: The world is similar, whether the cities are larger or smaller. Human concerns are identical, only their expression is due to cultures, and the influence of geography and climate, and I gave an example to them: The Our generation was afraid of the teacher, respected his position, and the student lowered his head when he met his teacher on the street. Today, neither the teacher has maintained his prestige nor raised his status, nor has the student given him the dignity of his position. In the past, you did not hear shameful talk in the street. Today, life has deteriorated to the point that verbal violence has become the norm. Normally, no one denounces it, except the ancient generations who bid farewell to life, individually and in groups.

The Frenchman asked: Is it necessary for me to understand electronic devices as the new generation understands? Is that enough to communicate with them, or is the matter more complicated with the new generation running forward, for the sake of the distinction they want to be unique with, and the old generation taking two steps back, in order to preserve the authenticity in which they believe? I believe that the gap is increasing between the generations due to the view of extremism on both sides. Between the old, which still lives the illusion of the old days, and the new, which is going in the culture of metal, plastic, and the bright glow of screens.

The Arab girl believed that whenever a new generation came, women gained more freedom and loosened male restrictions, and this might reduce the gap between women’s generations, and sometimes increase it. Today, women live in the illusion of the TV woman, plastic surgery and filters, and no appearance in society except through her phone. Individual beauty has disappeared, and collective beauty has emerged, so that you cannot say about that woman that she is beautiful, and make her unique, because there are hundreds of them that are cloned, similar, or imitated! And tomorrow we will continue.