“Tensions are very high,” says French president on Middle East conflict
French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with foreign journalists that the Olympic spirit sends a message of peace to the world. However, he assessed that its long-term effects are limited, since “one of the most serious wars in recent years is taking place”, in reference to the conflict in the Middle East.
“We build peace the moment we argue with the enemy”, Macron told journalists from Brazil (TV Globo), United States, South Africa, China and India, in an interview published in the early hours of this Sunday (12.Aug.2024).
Asked whether the Games’ message of peace would have a lasting effect, the Frenchman assessed that “There is no way to guarantee this, since one of the most serious wars in recent years is taking place. [no Oriente Médio]”. And he added: “The tension is very strong”.
Read more:
Read other topics covered in the interview:
- Venezuela – he cited his call to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and reinforced support for initiatives adopted in the region on the subject;
- new government of France – according to the French president, like the rest of the world, his country is polarized: “We are fragmented, divided in many ways. But there is a way forward, and the message of brotherhood is very powerful. It must be the bridge of inspiration for world politics.”;
- US elections – mentioned that climate and technological changes, as well as social balance and respect, will be designed based on the presidential election in the USA;
- development X climate change – “This is the dilemma of many African countries and that is why some of them are now questioning climate change, saying that the richer countries have polluted a lot during the last decades and that they do not want the poorer ones to have their own development.”;
- depollution of the Seine River – “In recent years, people thought we would never achieve it. It was a huge amount of work, a huge investment, and it’s not over yet.”.
#wars #years #Macron
Leave a Reply