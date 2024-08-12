“Tensions are very high,” says French president on Middle East conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with foreign journalists that the Olympic spirit sends a message of peace to the world. However, he assessed that its long-term effects are limited, since “one of the most serious wars in recent years is taking place”, in reference to the conflict in the Middle East.

“We build peace the moment we argue with the enemy”, Macron told journalists from Brazil (TV Globo), United States, South Africa, China and India, in an interview published in the early hours of this Sunday (12.Aug.2024).

Asked whether the Games’ message of peace would have a lasting effect, the Frenchman assessed that “There is no way to guarantee this, since one of the most serious wars in recent years is taking place. [no Oriente Médio]”. And he added: “The tension is very strong”.

Read more:

Read other topics covered in the interview: