A friend recently told me that years ago he had travelled to Helsinki to meet up with some old university friends who were going to play there with their band. The meeting was at the Market Square, one of the busiest places in the Finnish capital. The meeting was all joy and celebration. They had not seen each other for a long time and someone suggested that they take a photo to immortalise the moment. They took out a mobile phone and looked around for someone who could take it. They chose a man in his 30s who was approaching them in a rather hurried manner, and asked him, in English, if he would be so kind as to take a photo of them. “No,” the Finn replied politely but unequivocally. He was probably busy and could not waste his time on this. Nevertheless, everyone was stunned.

At no point did the guy make any kind of apology for not being able to stop for a second, nor did he offer any kind of excuse to justify his refusal. “I’m in a hurry,” “I’m really bad with photos,” or “My hands are full.” Very poor excuses, of course, but certainly subtle and commonly accepted ways of saying no. He decided to say it literally, without mincing words. In any case, everyone laughed and soon found someone else to photograph them. What my friend, born and raised in Mallorca and therefore Mediterranean to the core, had suffered was the clash between his (our) high-context culture and the low-context culture characteristic of, among other peoples, the Scandinavians.

It is assumed that if the same scene had occurred on a street in, say, Seville, the photo would have been taken regardless of how quickly the person was and, if it had not been possible, the person questioned would have given all kinds of explanations and apologized a thousand times for not being able to satisfy the wishes of my friend and his companions.

This type of social imbalance, which any of us may have experienced when coming into contact with other cultures, was first observed and described by the American anthropologist Edward T. Hall in his book The silent languageoriginally published in 1959. In this volume, the professor defined two types of culture based on the context they need in their way of communicating and the importance of non-verbal communication: high-context cultures and low-context cultures. In a high-context cultural group, for example, communication is largely based on context, non-verbal cues, implicit understanding, and shared experience. These cultures, for this very reason, tend to place a high value on personal relationships, tradition, and non-verbal communication. Information is often not expressed explicitly, but it is assumed that participants share enough context to understand the message implicitly. Relationships are often placed above tasks, and decisions are often made in more collective settings. Japan, many Asian, African, Arab, Mediterranean, and Latin American countries are examples of this type of culture. It is the culture of “who are you from,” of endless after-dinner conversations, and of haggling.

It all depends on aspects such as nationality, language, community, membership in a company, a profession or any other cultural group, both online and offline. Carol Yepes (Getty Images)

In low-context cultures, on the other hand, communication is explicit, direct and clear. Much more literal. Context, in this case, is not as necessary, since everything is expressed in words. This makes relationships and social norms more formal and with little room for interpretation. The United States, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden and Canada are countries that are traditionally associated with low-context cultures.

An example where the difference can be clearly seen is the following: let’s think about a business meeting in Japan and one in the United States. In the first, there will be bows and protocols, questions about family, and respect will be valued above all. It can go so far that the meeting will not even explicitly discuss what motivated it, something that could even be considered “in bad taste.” People will read between the lines and not expressing disagreement does not necessarily mean that they agree. However, in the United States, they will get straight to the point. The data and facts to be discussed will be clearly expressed, leaving little room for interpretation. Numbers, figures, business. You will probably leave the meeting with a very clear agreement or disagreement.

“Hall’s contribution in the field of communication was very important,” he explains. Elisenda Ardevolprofessor of Arts and Humanities Studies at the Open University of Catalonia, “especially in the study of the relationship between verbal communication —what we say with words— and non-verbal communication —what we say with the body or convey with gestures, expressions, intonation, gaze…—”. The professor gives another example: “’You are a crack“’!’ means that you are very good at something (literally, a phenomenon, a genius, a champion). In a low-context communication style, it means exactly that. But that same statement, in a high-context style, can mean the same thing or the opposite, depending on the situation, the intonation and the gesture.”

These differences can create a multitude of misunderstandings when two people from different contextual cultures meet. A low-context person might think that a high-context person is unserious, ambiguous, or disorganized. Similarly, a high-context person might think that the low-context person is rude or asks too many questions with obvious answers. A paradigmatic example of this type of conflict is the expression, widely used in Spain, “lo vamos ver” (We’ll see), which refers to the fact that something will be evaluated or decided on the fly, without making a definitive commitment at that moment. It is a way of postponing a decision or leaving open the possibility of adjusting plans according to circumstances. Pure Mediterranean improvisation that can leave an American or Scandinavian stunned.

There are no pure cultural contexts

In any case, although it can be said that there are cultures that tend towards one type of communication or another, there are no cultural contexts or people that are always and unequivocally located at one end or the other of this scale, but rather they are usually found somewhere in the middle of it. Everything depends on aspects such as nationality, language, community, belonging to a company, a profession or any other cultural group, both on-line as offlineIt doesn’t work the same whether we are with family, friends or strangers.

Although we live in an increasingly homogeneous world and in which, to a certain extent, there is a certain “cultural globalization”, it does not seem that this will end the differences in the importance of context in communication. Manu Vega (Getty Images)

“All societies combine both types of communication,” says Ardèvol, “there is no language that is independent of the context for the correct understanding of what it expresses. They all have a semantic dimension (what it means) and a pragmatic one (information about the context or its meaning in a given context), or an aspect that refers to what is said (logos), who says it (ethos) and how it is said and why (pathos)”.

According to Ardèvol, “there are cultural traditions that favour gestures more (Mediterranean societies) and others that are less expressive in terms of gestures (Nordic societies), but which are perhaps much more subtle. So there are gestures or tones that can go unnoticed by a non-speaker of a language, but be very revealing for a native speaker. Therefore, they are different communication styles, but in all cases there is a combination of verbal and non-verbal communication, between what is said, where and how it is said and who says it. Even highly formalised languages ​​(low context), such as scientific languages, depend on implicit contextual knowledge,” he says.

How to avoid confusion

Although we live in an increasingly homogeneous world and in which, to a certain extent, there is a certain cultural globalization, it does not seem that this will end the differences in the importance of context in communication.

Fundamentally, according to the professor, because “you cannot say that a society is ‘essentially’ one type or another.” “Furthermore, there are important variations within the same society so that, depending on the context, high-context communication (in the family, a letter to a friend) or low-context communication (a trial, a traffic ticket) predominates,” explains Ardèvol. “Even if there is a certain convergence in the modes of communication, there will always be a contextual interpretation variation, not only due to the different cultural traditions, but also due to the emergence of new cultural forms, new social groups, which will generate their own distinctive communication styles that will combine verbal and non-verbal communication, will make the context explicit or will keep it implicit.”

Therefore, the conflicts These differences will continue to occur and we will have to learn to adapt to them. The professor recommends always keeping these types of differences in mind and offers a basic strategy to avoid problems: “In order not to make mistakes, it is best to listen and observe before acting. Recognize that our communication style is one of a very diverse range of possible combinations of communication through words and gestures.”