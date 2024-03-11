We are seeing how the dirty war is at its peak, the president stated this Monday Andrés Manuel López Obradorwho pointed out that despite the fact that electoral campaigns are a serious matter, one does not stop having fun because of the nonsense that is said.

In his morning conference, in National Palacethe president said that whenever there are presidential elections there is a tense atmosphere, although he said that nothing is exceptional, extraordinary, unprecedented.

“We are seeing how the dirty war is at its peak, but there is no way we are surprised if we have suffered it, we were victims of a dirty war, and that is what the conservatives know how to do, they don't know what else to do,” said López Obrador .

“They pretend to be good people about being very educated, pure, with good manners, who follow Carreño's Manual to the letter, but no, their true doctrine is hypocrisy, they are very authoritarian, very hypocritical, crooked, and corrupt.”

What should not be done, the President added, is to fall for any provocation, evade harassment and ignore the sold or rented press, those of conservatism, who are almost all of them.

“And although it is a serious matter, sometimes one does not stop having fun because of the nonsense that is manifested, I just can't talk about it, but it does happen, as young people would say, it happens.”

López Obrador commented that a major lesson for young people is that they should not make themselves ridiculous in politics.

“And nothing about getting used to eating toads, because before they said that the policy was to eat toads without making gestures, learning to eat toads without making gestures, you don't have to eat toads, much less get used to them,” said the man from Tabasco.

Nothing about the fact that I already told a lie and I am going to tell another, and another, and another, and another because the end justifies the means, no, we must act ethically, said the chief executive.

Ayotzinapa

López Obrador also referred to the case of the young normal student murdered in Chilpancingo, Guerrero

“I am very, very sorry for what happened in Chilpancingo with the young man who was murdered, that the investigation has already been drawn up; those responsible will be punished, and I send my condolences to the family of this young man, to his friends. And we are not going to to allow impunity, those responsible will be punished,” said the president.

“Nothing is going to be manufactured to protect those responsible, we will not allow impunity, and it hurt me a lot, it hurts me a lot, and we are going to act.”

The head of the Executive indicated that there was an abuse of authority, but refused to give more details, however he mentioned that the young normal student did not shoot

We must see all the expert reports, they have already been done, and the file is already in the hands of the Attorney General's Office of the Republic, and we are not going to allow any interference, temptation, to want to protect those responsible, added the man from Tabasco.

He highlighted that the police officers who participated in the attack are detained in Guerrero, and are already at the disposal of the FGR.

López Obrador pointed out that these are totally different things from the protests of the parents of the 43 normalistas from Ayotzinapa.

“I wish with all my heart that we find the young people, I am dedicated to that, I am conducting the investigation, doing everything,” he explained in his press conference.

“We have had the cooperation of some people who are key and this, they are helping us, and to those people I tell them that I am a man of my word and that to the extent that they help us they will have our recognition and support.”

There we are moving forward little by little, López Obrador added, and I hope the lawyers also do not put into practice what a lawyer said that they were going to attend the events of a candidate.

Don't forget that a leader can put his life at risk, but he does not have the right to put the lives of others at risk, he asserted.