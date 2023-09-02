‘We are seeing a coup in progress’: Guatemalan president-elect

The president-elect of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo de León, denounced this Friday that “an ongoing coup d’état” is being seen. for the recent actions against his party, just under five months before his inauguration.

arevalo de leon accused in a press conference the attorney general and head of the Public Ministry, Consuelo Porras, a criminal judge and the Board of Directors of Congress, chaired by the official party, like the promoters of the coup.

“These actions constitute a coup, which is promoted by the institutions that should guarantee justice in our country,” said Arévalo de León, elected in the ballot on August 20.

