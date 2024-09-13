A refugee camp in Agari, South Kordofan, Sudan, in June 2024. GUY PETERSON (AFP/GETTY IMAGES)

Why do you pay 1,000 euros? I don’t know, for a trip to New York, the dinner of a lifetime. But no, imagine that you pay that much to get on a rickety, pilotless barge that heads out to sea in the dark, packed with people. You must have your reasons for such an investment, to get out of the place you’re in no matter what. A few hours later, in the middle of the waves, the boat capsizes. Almost everyone, and obviously the babies, sink into the sea. You’re lucky, you manage to hold on to the boat, frozen with cold, with six other lucky people. Lucky, to say the least, only compared to those who have died, because you spend three days like that, without eating or drinking, adrift. On the third day, a miracle, you are saved by the Italian coast guard.

This is a news item from this Wednesday, one of many of this type, all over the Mediterranean, in the Canary Islands. They had set sail from Libya. The seven survivors, out of 28 on board, are all Syrians, from a country in civil war for 13 years. However, they had to get to Libya first. I look at it on Google Maps, from capital to capital, and it is 3,000 kilometres. Walking, 661 hours. It explains in detail “here turn right”, or left. By car, 36 hours. Several borders (more papers, more money). Whatever it is, they got there. In Libya there is also civil war, many foreigners are already treated like dogs. Raped, tortured, being robbed is the least of it (although you need the damn 1,000 euros to get out of there, and the incredible thing is that they end up saving them).

These seven people are now in Italy. I don’t know how they can start over after this, naked, with nothing, but of course they will, because it’s only the beginning. Only having gone through what they’ve been through prepares them for what’s to come, it can’t be worse. But the truth is that now they are just ghosts on a continent that sees them as a threat. They are starving. They are ghosts because they appear here out of nowhere, we don’t know where they come from, as if they weren’t human. Yes, from Syria, but what the hell is going on in Syria, where exactly is it, and besides, we all have our problems. That nothingness that surrounds us, not wanting to know, is a big part of the problem.

Nothingness occupied this week the cover of The Economist. Title: “Sudan. Why its catastrophic war is the world’s problem.” Sudan? The world’s problem? We already have enough with Ukraine and Gaza. Well, it seems that it is not enough. Another civil war that started in Sudan in April 2023 has already claimed 150,000 lives. I am not going to explain here the geopolitics behind it, who is fuelling the conflict. The United Arab Emirates (influencers who go to Dubai, please explain), Iran, Russia… To go to the most visible: the piles of corpses can be seen by satellite from space. Optimistic calculations predict two million deaths from hunger and disease this year, and between 6 and 10 million by 2027. Optimistic because they are made hoping for a truce this year, for the international powers to do something. If not, it will be worse. We come to the fact that may interest us: 10 million people are expected to flee the country. Come on, what you and I would do. Right now, 60% of those camped in Calais, France, who want to go to the United Kingdom, are Sudanese. More ghosts that we don’t know where they come from, who allow themselves to come here to scare us, to scare us, who make us vote for the extreme right, to want a tough hand with these people. People almost completely deprived of their identity, who make us fear for ours. What a pain in the ass with identity. We scare ourselves.