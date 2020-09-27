While bars and restaurants close for 15 days to curb the spread of Covid-19, other Marseille places that receive the public, such as theaters, cinemas and museums, remain (for the moment) open. Relieved, they nevertheless remain united.

“Indeed, the first thing we said to each other was ‘bars, restaurants, yes, and …?’ And no, and not the museums, and we are very satisfied with that! ‘Vanessa Hen, one of the officials of Mucem, the great museum of Mediterranean civilizations, had a cold sweat when the new restrictions were announced in Marseille to stop the spread of Covid-19. “We are satisfied to pass between the drops on this one, she adds. Well, more or less, not totally, because all the same, all the museum’s dining areas are closed. “

Some restaurateurs are bitter that their establishment is closed while at the same time, the museums, which also welcome the public, remain open. Vanessa Hen understands this feeling and remains cautious. “Of course, we can understand, after that, of course, in a restaurant we are without a mask to eat, in a bar we drink glasses and therefore we do not wear the mask either., she remarks. Here, we can also say that we are places of public gathering, but there are museums, then schools, and then so many places. “

The reception of Mucem, in Marseille, September 26, 2020 (NOEMIE BONNIN / RADIO FRANCE)

At the Prado cinema, Laetitia holds the cash register at the entrance. She feels absolutely united with her fellow restaurateurs. “I am for everyone to be open of course, she claims, but if they come to the cinema, they will find that there are really not many customers, and that compared to them, when they opened and to the customers they had per night, we are incomparable. So yes, I am disgusted for them, and I am disgusted for us because inevitably, it will also have repercussions. “

Considering the crowds, I would be surprised if they would go so far as to close the cinemas because it’s still very, very quiet.Laetitia, employee of Le Prado cinemato franceinfo

If the cinema attracts five times fewer customers than normal, at the Théâtre de la Criée, it’s busy day. The site has just launched its new season. Its emblematic director Macha Makeïeff shares the dismay of restaurateurs but wants to remain optimistic. “I believe more than ever that these houses, theaters, museums, really have a function of preserving the human link which is absolutely essential, assures the director. The artist remains focused on the future: “I hope that these meeting places will be reopened very very quickly too, I do not see why we would be more irresponsible here than elsewhere.”

In Marseille, cultural places relieved to be spared by the new restrictions in the face of Covid-19 – Report by Noémie Bonnin