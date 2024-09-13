Home World

Excavators are being used to demolish further parts of the collapsed Carola Bridge. © Robert Michael/dpa

After the Carola Bridge collapsed, emergency services demolished part of it completely. Time is of the essence, as flooding is forecast for the coming days.

Dresden – The time pressure is high during the demolition work on the collapsed part of Dresden’s Carola Bridge due to the threat of flooding. “We are running out of time here. We are really fighting against time,” said fire department spokesman Michael Klahre at a press conference in Dresden’s town hall. “Our plan is to completely clear the entire area of ​​bridge section C, except for the part that collapsed first.” This is to avoid subsequent damage in the event of the threat of flooding.

Late on Thursday evening, the parts of the originally collapsed bridge section C that were under tension, including the tram tracks and the district heating supply lines, were cut through. A demolition company then brought down further sections of the bridge section. Everything went according to plan, said the head of the road and civil engineering office, Simone Prüfer.

Demolition work should be completed by Sunday evening

The parts now lying on the New Town bank will be broken up and transported away. This work should be completed by Sunday evening, because then the water level will reach four meters – that is the “demolition scenario,” said Prüfer. The parts still standing on the other bank on the Old Town side will initially remain standing, unless they fall themselves.

There are currently no plans to remove the parts of the bridge that have been lying in the Elbe since Wednesday. According to Prüfer, the state of Saxony is currently calculating the impact of flooding. According to Prüfer, nothing is expected to happen to the two bridge sections A and B that are still standing in the current situation. According to the city of Dresden, the water police will equip the parts of the bridge that remain in the Elbe with buoys in order to locate them in the event of flooding.

The collapsed Carola Bridge is to be used to prevent subsequent damage from the impending flood. © Robert Michael/dpa

Bundeswehr on site

The German army is also involved in the demolition and clearance work. The Saxony state command has been called in, said fire department spokesman Klahre. Two special “Büffel” recovery vehicles will be used. They will initially be on site primarily in case the civilian clearance and recovery technology fails. According to Klahre, an offer of help from the Czech fire department was rejected because discussions with the German army were already underway at that time. However, they are “very, very grateful” for the offer.

Corrosion detected in steel strands

During tests at the point where the partially collapsed bridge collapsed, corrosion was found. The steel strands that serve as a support structure in the concrete of the bridge were already partially corroded, said the inspector. “The weak point was the pillar at that moment.”

Investigations are also being carried out on the still standing trains A and B. “Train B, we already know this and it is visible, also shows deformations in the 8 to 15 centimetre range.” The railings have drifted apart. This can be attributed “solely” to the original collapse on Wednesday.

Michael Klahre, spokesman for the Dresden fire department, and Simone Prüfer, head of the road and civil engineering office in Dresden, report on the time pressure during the demolition work on the collapsed part of the Carola Bridge. © Robert Michael/dpa

The approximately 400-meter-long Carola Bridge consisted of three parallel bridges. One of them had tram tracks and a cycle and pedestrian path. The other two had car tracks. During the night of Wednesday, part of the section with the tram tracks collapsed. No one was injured in the accident.

The two remaining sections of the bridge remain closed. It is still unclear how badly they were affected by the collapse.

Heavy rainfall in the Czech Republic

After heavy rain in the Czech Republic, a sharp rise in the water level of the Elbe is expected in Saxony over the weekend. Alarm level 1 is expected to be reached at the Schöna gauge on Saturday evening, and in Dresden this is expected to happen early on Sunday morning, as the State Flood Center announced in a warning. According to current information, Riesa will be affected during the course of Sunday, and Torgau on Monday.

“The water levels will continue to rise very quickly to the level of alarm level 3,” say the experts. The highest water levels at the Elbe gauges in Saxony are currently expected from Wednesday and Thursday next week. dpa