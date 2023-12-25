Und she's moving! At first she didn't want to, even though the pale blue spirit flame flickered in the cold air and the boiler steam hissed audibly from the century-old fittings. But two experienced machinists patiently turned the flywheel again, and then twice more. Suddenly the steam engine started and quickly reached high speed. This moment in late autumn 2023 was like an early Christmas present for the owner. Because it had probably been several decades since the machine last ran under steam.

A model steam engine: Generations of boys hoped to find it under the Christmas tree during Advent. In the 20th century, such miniatures of the most important engine of early industrialization were sought-after toys. The range ranged from simple examples to Märklin models that could be integrated into metal construction kit models. These steam engines bore the product numbers 401 and 402. The example now puffing, hissing and spitting a mixture of oil and condensation was a 402, the larger of the two variants.