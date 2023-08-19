Home page politics

A Ukrainian expert who is himself at the front warns that it would be a mistake to judge the Ukrainian army’s offensive solely on the basis of local gains in territory.

Slow delivery of Western weapons, heavily mined terrain, inflated expectations: it is difficult to judge how the Ukrainian offensive is developing. At least until mid-October, the Ukrainian army has the opportunity to advance in the south if the weather conditions are right. Their goal is obvious: the Russian-occupied land bridge to the annexed Crimea is to be recaptured. (For the status of the counter-offensive, see the report in this issue.)

“The journalists make a mistake if they only judge the success of the counter-offensive by taking places and the like. There are things that are invisible but extremely important,” says Stanislav Besushko, a military analyst from Lviv. He fought in the Donbass war and is now back at the front.

Besushko counts among the main problems of his army the lack of mine clearance equipment and anti-aircraft defenses for the front, but also natural problems in the preparation of the newly formed brigades in the west.

Ukrainians attack with assault groups

“Not much is said about it, but we simply cannot attack here like the Americans did in Iraq,” says Besuschko. “We tried to go in with a lot of military equipment and lost a lot of equipment on the mines. It doesn’t work that way here, the Zaporizhia region isn’t a desert either. We sometimes get very strange recommendations from the West, like: avoid the mines. How this is supposed to succeed after the Russians have been preparing these minefields for months is beyond me.”

Therefore, the Ukrainians had to switch to attacks with small storm groups, which were viewed skeptically in the West.

However, Ukraine has an advantage when it comes to using missiles. Western artillery not only has a greater range, it also shoots much more accurately than the Russian. “We have a huge advantage in artillery duels and destroy large numbers of Russian equipment,” says Besushko. He is certain that the front will break under these circumstances at some point, but one cannot plan exactly when this will happen.

In addition to artillery, the western cruise missiles also bring a decisive advantage. Due to their long range, they can reach targets far behind the front lines and hit Russian supply lines sensitively. The British Storm Shadows have been in use since May, and at the end of July France decided to deliver SCALP missiles. Almost every day, important oil and ammunition depots in the occupied territory, including Crimea, are successfully attacked – as well as important logistics objects for the Russian armed forces, such as roads and bridges that connect Crimea with the occupied part of the Kherson district.

Resistance to Taurus delivery is crumbling

In Germany, for fear of a further escalation, there is still resistance to the delivery of Taurus missiles, but this could end this week (see report in this issue). Critics of the possible deliveries fear that Ukraine could use them to attack targets on Russian territory. Ukraine points out that so far no targets in Russia have been attacked with cruise missiles.

Destroyed supply lines are essential for advancing on the front lines, as is mine clearance. “Breaking through the front line is not an operation that can be completed in two months – and it cannot be compared at all with the lightning-fast liberation of the Kharkiv region last year,” stresses the analyst. The liberation of the western bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson district took a total of five months, which would be a more correct comparison.

While Ukrainian society as a whole is reacting calmly to the course of the counter-offensive, there are inevitably dashed hopes. Although army commander Valeriy Zalushny and Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov expressly warned against excessive expectations, the example of the Kharkiv operation of 2022 nevertheless made some overly optimistic. In addition, officials with less responsibility in the military field supported such hopes with public statements.

Honest communication with the population

“The Ukrainians at the front and in the rear are slowly but surely realizing that there will be no quick victory. The fight against the Russian invasion could drag on indefinitely and require even more sacrifices from the state and society,” says Kiev political scientist Volodymyr Fessenko, who heads the Center for Applied Political Research Penta. That’s why Fessenko attaches great importance to the fact that Ukrainian politicians have to convey realistic expectations.

“You have to talk about it openly and honestly with society,” says the 64-year-old political scientist, who is close to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s team of advisors. “Officials should refrain from making concrete predictions about the end of the war. Forecasts of imminent quick victory anger front-line military personnel who know the real situation. But forecasts that this war will last many more years can also have a demotivating effect.”

It is therefore necessary to believe in the victory of the Ukrainian armed forces, but taking into account the real prospects of the war. In other words, with the constant reminder that the road to victory is one step at a time. The strategic goal of liberating all occupied territories remains unchanged.