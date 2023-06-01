Minister affirms that the government had “defeats” in Congress and in the Judiciary, but that it seeks to “reverse these decisions”

the minister of Farm, Fernando Haddad (PT), stated that the federal government seeks “to reverse” the fiscal defeats suffered in the National Congress and in the Judiciary. The statement was given this Wednesday (May 31, 2023), during the opening of the 7th Tax Litigation Congress, held by Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN).

“Federal tax collection has had many defeats, not only in the National Congress, but also in the courts. There were significant losses, and you are being important for the reconstruction of the tax base of the States. Therefore, the work you are doing, at this particular moment in Brazilian history, is invaluable”.

Haddad added that the PGFN is currently carrying out work “expressive”that the body may, in a “near future” say it helped “rebuild the Brazilian State so that it fulfills its constitutional duties, especially with regard to the poorest population in that country, who depend so much on public services”.

The head of the Treasury also stated that the federal government’s objective at this moment “put an end to the chaos of the Brazilian tax system”.

“We have one of the worst tax systems in the world. So, we need a change to provide better working conditions. It will be more favorable to the State, but also to the tax authorities and the taxpayer. Currently, there is a lack of clarity in our taxation”added Haddad.