The day after the dramatic massacre that took place in Paderno Dugnano, where a 17 years old killed his father Fabio Chiaroni, his mother Daniela Albano and his 12-year-old brother Lorenzo, the local community and family members were deeply shocked. Friends and relatives expressed disbelief and sorrow for the tragedy. The young man’s grandparents, particularly affected, expressed great sorrow and compassion for him and declared their willingness to meet him. However, this meeting will not be possible before the hearing to validate the arrest, scheduled for the next few days.

Meanwhile, the investigations continue under the direction of the acting prosecutor for minors in Milan, Sabrina Ditarantoand of the pm Elisa Salatino. They are preparing the request for validation of the arrest and precautionary custody of the boy, which will be filed tomorrow morning at the investigating judge’s office. The case will then be assigned to the judge Laura Margherita Pietrasantawhich will set the hearing for questioning and validation. However, due to the need to appoint a legal guardian for the minor, the hearing may not be held immediately, but on Wednesday.

The appointment of the legal guardian, managed by the Court of Monzais a crucial step not only to ensure legal representation for the young man, but also to set the date for the autopsies, which will not take place before tomorrow. Currently, the 17-year-old is a guest in the first reception center of the juvenile prison Beccaria and has begun to talk to the educators. These conversations will serve to provide an initial picture of his personality, which could be relevant to the judge in the decision-making phase.

Investigators and investigators are working to understand the motivations that led the boy to commit such an extreme act. The young man said he felt alien to the world and felt a deep inner unease. It is hoped that further psychological tests can better clarify the reasons for the tragedy and provide answers to the many questions that remain unanswered.